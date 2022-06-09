ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo police looking for runaway teen

By KSBY Staff
 3 days ago
San Luis Obispo police are asking for help locating a runaway teen.

Police say Child Welfare Services called Tuesday around 5:15 p.m. to report that Ryan Montoya, 15, had jumped out of a county vehicle at the intersection of South Higuera Street and Prado Road in San Luis Obispo.

After running off, police say Montoya went to his father’s home in Grover Beach and was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, jeans and hiking boots but officers believe the teen has likely changed clothes since then.

Montoya has high-functioning autism and has runaway many other times, according to police.

They say he’s known to frequent transient camps in Grover Beach, Monarch Dunes/Pismo Reserve and beach areas in or near the southern part of San Luis Obispo County.

Anyone who sees Montoya or knows where he might be is asked to call San Luis Obispo police at (805) 781-7312 or another local law enforcement agency.

