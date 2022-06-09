ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Pete Carroll Names Current Leader in Seahawks QB Battle

By Jelani Scott
 3 days ago

Geno Smith and Drew Lock remain the frontrunners to take over in Seattle.

With a gaping hole still left to fill at quarterback as voluntary OTAs come to a close, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll provided an update on the state of the position heading into the start of mandatory minicamp on June 14.

Seattle, nearly three months after trading Russell Wilson to the Broncos, remains without a surefire QB1 after bidding adieu to its franchise player in March. After opting to look elsewhere in free agency and the draft, the Seahawks’ search for Wilson’s heir apparent has come down to either Drew Lock, a 2019 second-round pick who came over in the Wilson deal, or Geno Smith, who is in his third season with the club.

When asked which QB is currently on track to claim the starting spot, Carroll told reporters Thursday the 31-year-old Smith remains ahead due to his experience, per Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times . The 2013 second-rounder went 1–2 as a starter in 2021 with Wilson out due to injury, completing 65-of-95 passes for 702 yards, five touchdowns and an interception.

Carroll’s admission, while mildly telling, wasn’t all he had to say on the situation, however. According to Seahawks reporter John Boyle , the longtime coach also noted both Smith and Lock “have been impressive” and “solid throughout” the early going.

Smith’s eight of years of NFL experience also includes a 29-game stint as a starter with the Jets to begin his career. The West Virginia product completed 57.5% of his passes for 5,571 yards, 25 TDs, and 34 INTs and went 11–18 over two seasons.

As for Lock, the former Missouri standout is currently on track to lose a QB battle for a second straight offseason after losing out to Teddy Bridgewater in Denver. The 25-year-old started three of his six appearances in 2021, all of which came after Bridgewater suffered a concussion in Week 15. Lock recorded 787 yds, two TDs, and two picks while going 0–3 to end the year; prior to his demotion, Lock logged 2,933 yards, 16 TDs and 15 Ints, and went 4–9 as a starter in 2020.

