ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Watch the first of Jan. 6 committee’s public hearings

By Sean Noone
WCIA
WCIA
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04ZRyi_0g65rhQK00

WASHINGTON ( NewsNation ) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is going public with its findings. The nine-member panel is giving an overview of its 11-month investigation.

An archive of the hearing will be available on this page soon. Please note, there may be profane language and violent themes in the video stream. Viewer discretion is advised.

More than 1,000 people have been interviewed by the panel. Only portions of that testimony have been revealed to the public — mostly through court filings.

HOW TO WATCH

NewsNation will stream the hearings live on this page and YouTube Thursday starting at 8 p.m. Eastern. Leland Vittert will anchor special on-air coverage of the hearing from 8-10 p.m. Eastern.

List: Who has been subpoenaed by the Jan. 6 committee?
WHAT TO EXPECT

The first of six hearings is set to take place in a large House office building in the U.S. Capitol complex.

The committee, composed of seven Democrats and two Republicans, plans to lay out several areas of information it has gathered throughout its investigation.

The panel’s probe has so far been divided into a series of focus areas, including the efforts by former President Trump and his allies to cast doubt on the election and halt the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory; the financing and organizing of rallies in Washington that took place before the attack; security failures by Capitol Police and federal agencies; and the actions of the rioters themselves.

Lawmakers plan to display a series of never-before-seen images and exhibits relating to the lead-up to the insurrection and the attack itself.

The committee has not released details about who is likely to testify, but it is expected that traditional testimony as well as a multimedia presentation will be included.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Woman sentenced for meth possession

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 61-year-old woman has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison for possession of methamphetamine. On Dec. 8, 2020, a Shelbyville Police officer was dispatched to the town’s Ace Hardware for a reported theft. He eventually located the vehicle the suspect was driving and pulled it over. The passenger, Judith Bray, […]
SHELBYVILLE, IL
WCIA

Decatur Police seek help in locating fugitive

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a fugitive wanted for several crimes. Decatur Police said Ryan Day, 30, has several arrest warrants on charges that include violating an order of protection, driving under the influence, failing to register as a sex offender and criminal damage. People […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Man sentenced for eluding police, driving offenses

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Pana man has been sentenced to five years in prison for attempting to elude police and for driving with a revoked license in Shelby County. The Shelby County State’s Attorney’s Office said that on Dec. 30, 2021, John Brilley suspiciously turned his face away from a Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy […]
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
TheStreet

Elon Musk Chooses His Candidate For The 2024 Presidential Election

Elon Musk claims his atypical side. His detractors may say they have "Musk fatigue", but the richest man in the world seems not to listen to them. The closer we get to November's midterm elections, the more they're going to have to get used to hearing Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report chief executive officer speak out about politics and the candidates he supports.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WCIA

Springfield Police: Seven arrested on gun, narcotics warrants

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department announced on Monday that seven people were arrested last Friday for various gun and narcotics offenses. Members of the SPD’s Street Crimes and Proactive Crimes Units worked with the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office to obtain arrest warrants for a number of people. The Sangamon County Sheriff’s […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Leland Vittert
WCIA

Champaign County coroner identifies man killed in crash

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County coroner identified a man killed in a crash last week. In a news release, Coroner Duane Northrup said the single-vehicle crash happened around 1:30 a.m. near Kirby and Mattis avenues on June 9. The vehicle was westbound on Kirby when it approached the intersection, veered to the north […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Woman arrested in connection to baby’s death

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 24-year-old Forsyth woman is in custody in connection to the death of a baby. On May 17, authorities responded to an in-home daycare. It was near Valerian and Hickory Point drives. They found a 7-week-old baby unresponsive. Authorities said the baby died at the hospital later that night. The […]
MACON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Rantoul man dead after crash on US Rt. 136

(UPDATE) — Champaign County coroner Duane Northrup said the man was identified as Scott Boyne. Preliminary autopsy results indicate he died from multiple blunt force injuries he got during the crash. CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police said a Rantoul man is dead after a weekend crash. In a news release, troopers said the crash […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Mattoon Police arrest juvenile accused of showing gun on social media

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Mattoon Police said they arrested a juvenile after he was accused of showing a gun on social media. In a Facebook post, officers said they were told Sunday about the incident. “Threats were made from the suspect to another group of juveniles,” said officers. Detectives found out the material shared on […]
MATTOON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House#Democrats#Republicans#Capitol Police
WCIA

Decatur Police: Teenager shot in arm while riding in car

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers said a teenager was shot over the weekend while riding in a car. According to police, the 16-year-old was in the back of the car near Oakland and West Leafland avenues around 4 p.m. on Saturday. While in the car, the boy heard a gunshot and that is when he […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Daycare employee charged, details emerge in newborn death case

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Taylor Burris, 24, was charged with involuntary manslaughter, aggravated battery to a child and endangering the life or health of a child after a 7-week-year-old died from injuries sustained under her care, according to Macon County court documents. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon’s office handled the autopsy. Allmon confirmed the newborn’s name, Maren Gallagher, after Burris was arraigned in court Wednesday.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Paxton pool open after 3 years closed

PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) – After three years, the Paxton Pool is officially open again. They opened Tuesday at noon for the first time since August of 2019. The Paxton recreation director, Cody Evans, said they were closed because of maintenance issues and money constraints, but they’re excited to be serving the community again. “It’s kind […]
PAXTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
WCIA

No active threat after reported shooter at Coles County factories

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A reported active shooter situation in Charleston Wednesday turned out to be false, according to officers. Law enforcement were called to both Mars Petcare–a pet food processing plant– in Mattoon and the Vesuvius USA plant in Charleston around 11 a.m. The original report indicated a possible active shooter. However, officers […]
COLES COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Crime Stoppers looking for theft suspects

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying three people whom authorities believe stole more than $3,000 worth of jewelry last month. The theft happened on May 14 at approximately 6:15 p.m. A man and two juveniles, all male, walked into the Zales at Market Place Mall […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Whitman discusses changes to NIL

URBANA (WCIA) — The NIL will be coming up on a year and starting in January the rules will be changing once again. The school and coaches can now play a part in deals for their athletes. The Illinois athletic department is still navigating the NIL. Athletic director Josh Whitman says now there will be […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Storm Damage in Champaign County Sunday Morning

LEVERETT, Ill. (WCIA) – Officials responded to parts of Champaign County to assess damage from severe thunderstorms in the area before 8a this morning. The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning shortly before 7:30a for areas north and east of Champaign-Urbana as a severe thunderstorm with large hail and damaging winds passed through […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

WCIA

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy