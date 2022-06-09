Lynx Say Star Sylvia Fowles Is Out Indefinitely After Knee Injury

The seven-time WNBA All-Star suffered a cartilage injury to her right knee.

An MRI revealed that Lynx center Sylvia Fowles suffered a cartilage injury in her right knee, the team announced on Thursday. Fowles will be out indefinitely due to the injury.

Fowles injured her knee in Minnesota’s game against the Liberty on June 7. The 15-year veteran is averaging 16.5 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game through 12 games. She also leads the league in field goal percentage and rebounds per game.

In the 2021 season, Fowles averaged 10 points, 10.1 rebounds and a career-high 1.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while earning the league’s defensive player of the year award for the fourth time of her career.

Currently, Minnesota (3–9) sits in last place in the Western Conference standings. The Lynx will return to action on Friday against the Mystics at 8 p.m. ET on June 10.

