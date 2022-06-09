ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

New York Rangers' Ryan Strome, Filip Chytil back for Game 5 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

By Kristen Shilton
ESPN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Rangers were back at full strength Thursday night, with Ryan Strome and Filip Chytil returning for Game 5 as the team tried to regain the...

www.espn.com

FOX Sports

Stamkos scores twice, Lightning beat Rangers 2-1 in Game 6

TAMPA, Fla (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning are headed to the Stanley Cup Final for the third straight year after beating the New York Rangers 2-1 in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference final on Saturday night. Stamkos put...
TAMPA, FL
ESPN

The top candidates for NHL head-coaching jobs this offseason

There was this coach I heard about. He hadn't yet served as an NHL head coach. His qualifications indicated he was ready to do so. So like a fan of a new indie band double-checking its coolness with a music snob, I reached out to an NHL team executive to ask how they felt about the guy.
HOCKEY
ESPN

Madison Square Garden: New York Rangers fan banned for life after 'abhorrent assault' of Tampa Bay Lightning supporter

Madison Square Garden says it has banned a New York Rangers fan for life after he was seen punching a Tampa Bay Lightning fan in the face following Thursday's Game 5. According to video posted on social media, the Rangers fan turned and punched the Lightning fan, sending the person to the ground, as they were walking through the concourse after Tampa Bay's 3-1 win. The assailant appeared to leave the area while other people attended to the fan who got attacked.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
City
Madison, FL
ESPN

Avalanche, Lightning set for anticipated Stanley Cup clash

Steven Stamkos watched the Colorado Avalanche the past few years and figured he and the Tampa Bay Lightning would see them in the Stanley Cup Final before this. The Lightning are back, looking for the NHLs first three-peat in almost 40 years, and the Colorado core led by Nathan MacKinnon is finally playing for the Cup following a series of crushing playoff disappointments. A potentially epic best-of-seven series between the two-time defending champions and hockeys best in the West begins with Game 1 Wednesday in Denver.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

New York Rangers sign Vitali Kravtsov to 1-year deal

The New York Rangers have come to terms on a 1-year deal with forward Vitali Kravtsov. The terms of the deal have yet to be disclosed but per Vince Mercogliano it’s a one-way contract for $875,000. This is a great deal for both sides as Kravtsov can’t be sent...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ESPN

Tampa Bay Lightning oust New York Rangers, seal 'unbelievable' third straight berth in Stanley Cup Final

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Lightning are four wins away from becoming the first NHL team since 1983 to win three straight Stanley Cup championships. "To get there the first time was a dream come true. To get there a second time, the next year, was a dream too. There was no way we were going back. To go a third time is unbelievable," Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. "To watch [the players'] growth, watch the pain ... I'm utterly impressed by what they do to win a hockey game. Nobody would fault them for saying, 'Hey, we won one or two.' But to come back and go for a third? I'm damn impressed."
TAMPA, FL
Victor Hedman
The Hockey Writers

Sandis Vilmanis – 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

2021-22 Team: Luleå HF J20 (Nationell) NHL Central Scouting: 39th (among EU skaters) Latvian-born Sandis Vilmanis is hoping to hear his name called at the 2022 NHL Draft and join the likes of other players like Sandis Ozolinsh, Zemgus Girgensons, Rudolfs Balcers and Elvis Merzlikins to play in the NHL.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Michael Fisher – 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

2021-22 Team: St. Mark’s School (USHS-Prep) NHL Central Scouting: 52nd (amongst NA skaters) Just barely 18 years old, Michael Fisher already possesses NHL size, standing 6-foot-2 and weighing nearly 200-pounds, but he can also skate like the wind and is arguably one of the best skaters in his high school league. He’s generally been put in shutdown positions thanks to his size and agility, but he’s no slouch with the puck. In 28 games this season, he put away an incredible 13 goals and 50 points, coming in second on the St. Mark’s Lions in scoring, and was also the highest scoring defenceman in any prep school hockey league in 2021-22. He was truly dominant any time he was on the ice; the next highest scoring defender playing high school hockey recorded eight fewer points, but it took him 62 games to reach that total. It may be an understatement to say that Fisher is a special talent coming into the 2022 NHL Draft.
NHL
ESPN

Tampa Bay Lightning's Brayden Point could return from injury for Game 6

TAMPA, Fla. -- Lightning center Brayden Point hasn't been ruled out for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals, signaling a status change for Tampa Bay's injured star. The Lightning lead their series against the New York Rangers 3-2 and can advance to their third straight Stanley Cup Final with a win on Saturday night.

