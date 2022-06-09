New York Rangers' Ryan Strome, Filip Chytil back for Game 5 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

2021-22 Team: St. Mark’s School (USHS-Prep) NHL Central Scouting: 52nd (amongst NA skaters) Just barely 18 years old, Michael Fisher already possesses NHL size, standing 6-foot-2 and weighing nearly 200-pounds, but he can also skate like the wind and is arguably one of the best skaters in his high school league. He’s generally been put in shutdown positions thanks to his size and agility, but he’s no slouch with the puck. In 28 games this season, he put away an incredible 13 goals and 50 points, coming in second on the St. Mark’s Lions in scoring, and was also the highest scoring defenceman in any prep school hockey league in 2021-22. He was truly dominant any time he was on the ice; the next highest scoring defender playing high school hockey recorded eight fewer points, but it took him 62 games to reach that total. It may be an understatement to say that Fisher is a special talent coming into the 2022 NHL Draft.

NHL ・ 14 HOURS AGO