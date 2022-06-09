ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Stitch Fix Lays Off Hundreds, Q3 Downturn

By Adriana Lee
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vR0y2_0g65rUtl00
Elizabeth Spaulding, Stitch Fix CEO. Courtesy photo

After a difficult quarter, Stitch Fix reported earnings Thursday under the pall of other tough company news: The online fashion platform just revealed new layoffs excising hundreds of staffers.

The company plans to shave off 15 percent, or roughly 330, of its salaried employees, mostly in nontech positions across corporate and styling leadership.

“In light of our recent business momentum and an uncertain macroeconomic environment, we’ve taken a renewed look at our business and what is required to build our future,” Elizabeth Spaulding said in a note to staff that published on the company’s blog. “While this was an incredibly difficult decision, it was one we needed to make to position ourselves for profitable growth.”

As pandemic-era online spending shifts for once-homebound consumers, companies of varying stripes are clocking the change in momentum. Once essential platforms like streaming service Netflix and video conference provider Zoom are bearing the brunt of the transition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KgvCq_0g65rUtl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zguH3_0g65rUtl00

Stitch Fix, which offers online styling and fashion subscriptions, or “fixes” — believes it knows “what we need to do to return to profitable growth,” Spaulding said.

So far, that remains to be seen.

In its third financial quarter ending April 30, the company reported dips in both sales and users. With a total of 3.9 million clients in the latest quarter, traction fell short of analyst expectations of 3.99 million clients, amounting to a loss of 200,000 clients year-over-year.

Meanwhile, the company’s net loss soared compared to the year-ago quarter, to a loss of $78 million, or 72 cents a share, versus $18.8 million, or 18 cents a share, during the same period in 2021. Overall, revenue dropped from $535.6 million at that time last year to the current $492.9 million.

Analysts expected to see a net loss of 56 cents per share on revenue of $493.3 million.

Lowered guidance didn’t help matters. Analysts predicted a net loss of 50 cents a share on revenue of $494.1 million in the fourth quarter. Stitch Fix pegged revenue ranging between $485 million to $495 million.

Shares of the stock have experienced a nauseating plunge of close to 60 percent since the start of the year, putting its value now at less than $1 billion.

E-commerce’s loss may be physical retail’s gain, as people look to get out of the house and visit brick-and-mortar stores. Meanwhile, Stich Fix faces what many other retailers are struggling with right now. Though the company ordered early and didn’t deal in excessive inventory, which mitigated some supply chain challenges, it still faced higher costs for things like marketing, staffing and other issues — including a potential tightening of the belt by consumers.

Spaulding noted that the company is “continuing to see inflationary pressure for the broader U.S. consumer and U.K. consumers that we serve, and that we know that typically heading into what many are predicting as a recessionary period that we may see an impact,” she said on the earnings call with analysts.

The company is also facing higher costs. The cuts come months after Stitch Fix slashed its forecast for the full year and said its active client count was below expectations.

Shares of the company cratered Thursday, falling from $7.78 at close and even further after-hours to $6.56 — a marked difference from the boom last year, when the stock ticked over $68.

The layoffs will help Stitch Fix save between $40 million and $60 million this year, according to the company, which will help offset expenses related to restructuring and other costs, which are expected to hover around $15 million to $20 million. That reporting should be reflected in the next quarter’s earnings.

In her letter to staff and during the earnings call with analysts, Spaulding seemed confident that she knew how to fix the company’s woes. She aims to double down on technology, focus on experience and broaden Stitch Fix’s offerings. On the call, it was clear that the plans included features, like the recently launched personalized search and building out the Freestyle offering.

One critical area for improvement, as the company has mentioned in previous earnings calls, is onboarding new customers. Stitch Fix still believes that Freestyle — the direct buy, “no subscription necessary” shopping feature — can be a pipeline for customer acquisition, though it hasn’t quite materialized the way the company seemed to envision it. At least not yet.

Spaulding framed this stage in the company’s evolution “as a period of transformation from a fixed-only business to a fixed-plus-freestyle ecosystem.”

The company’s return to profitability may hinge on that, among other things. According to Dan Jedda, chief financial officer, this transformation will “come from net active client growth with the client experience that we’re investing in and also the optimization of our cost structure.” He didn’t offer a specific timeline on that, but believes that “Q4 is our trial on profitability, and we believe that FY 2023 at some point we can return to profitability.”

As such, Spaulding and Jedda plan to update the guidance over time. What’s less clear is how much runway will be left by then.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Victoria’s Secret Latest Retailer Hit by Supply Chain Headwinds

Click here to read the full article. Victoria’s Secret & Co. is the latest retailer to feel the effects of inflation.  The lingerie and beauty company — which includes Victoria’s Secret Lingerie, Victoria’s Secret Beauty and the Pink brands — revealed quarterly earnings Tuesday after the market closed, falling short on top- and bottom-line results, thanks to rising costs throughout the supply chain and lapping stimulus checks. More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Red Carpet Photos from the Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 But the firm met Wall Street’s expectation, leaving investors unsure...
BUSINESS
WWD

Jennifer Lopez Goes Sheer in Tom Ford at ‘Halftime’ Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez is celebrating her upcoming documentary with a bold fashion moment. The music and fashion icon attended the premiere of her Netflix documentary, “Halftime,” Wednesday night during the opening night of the Tribeca Film Festival looking to her signature standout style.More from WWDPhotos from the Time 100 GalaPhotos of Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour FashionPhotos From the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards Lopez walked the red carpet wearing a Tom Ford formfitting gown that consisted of sheer cutouts. She paired the look with jewelry from Lorraine Schwartz, wearing 60-plus-carat teardrop earrings and a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Zendaya Wears Vintage Bob Mackie at Time 100 Gala

Click here to read the full article. Zendaya has had another memorable red carpet moment. The Emmy-winning actress made her latest striking fashion moment at Wednesday night’s Time 100 Gala in New York, where she walked the red carpet wearing a vintage Bob Mackie gown. Zendaya’s gown came from Mackie’s fall 1998 collection and consisted of panels in varying shades of teal, turquoise and black and a pointed bustier top. The look was styled by Zendaya’s longtime stylist, Law Roach.More from WWDPhotos from the Time 100 GalaPhotos of Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour FashionPhotos From the 2022 MTV Movie & TV...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Motley Fool

1 Nasdaq Stock Down 80% That May Finally Be Worth Buying

Bandwidth recently delivered better-than-expected results that encouraged management to lift its full-year guidance. The demand for Bandwidth's contact center solutions is growing, and its growth is expected to gain momentum. The stock's cheap valuation makes it an enticing bet right now. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
STOCKS
shefinds

Costco Just Issued A Warning To Customers On Its Website–Yikes!

Costco recently updated their list of 22 “currently known scams” to alert shoppers about a new issue that could take a toll on their bank account if they’re not careful. If you’re a member of this wholesale store, you should be aware of the fact that a fraudulent website, which looks shockingly similar to Costco’s, is taking advantage of unsuspecting consumers.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stitch Fix
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Netflix
Mashed

Why General Mills Is Discontinuing Two Of Its Iconic Brands

Many people think of General Mills as the king of cereal, and while that may be true, the company probably wouldn't be where it is today without its contribution to the world of packaged dry dinners. Fifty years ago, the invention of Hamburger Helper changed the game for families in the US who needed a quick, economical way to get a semi-homemade meal on the table. With the assurance of the Helping Hand mascot, Lefty displayed the box, people who were either busy from work or novice cooks could take whatever pound of meat they had on hand, mix it with the dried pasta and seasoning contents, and transform it into dinner for the whole family. Per General Mills, 27% of households reportedly bought the product the first year it was released.
RETAIL
Mashed

The Food That's Seen The Greatest Price Increase From Inflation

It's no secret that inflation has impacted every industry from fuel to furniture, but one place where U.S. consumers are really feeling its day-to-day effects is at the supermarket checkout. In January, grocery prices in the U.S. reached a record-breaking high with the overall price of food costing 6.5% more than it was the previous year, marking the highest rate of inflation since the 1980s.
BUSINESS
WWD

WWD

27K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy