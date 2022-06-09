Local students receive National Black Nurses Association research scholarships

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) — The local chapter of the National Black Nurses Association is helping students by supporting their efforts to increase diversity in the nursing workforce.

Earlier this week, the Acadiana Chapter of the NBNA awarded local high school seniors with research scholarships at its annual award ceremony at the Lafayette Public Library, Main Branch.

Each scholarships represents the student’s potential to make an important contribution to improving the health of the community, the NBNA said.

The selected area high school seniors were highlighted and honored during the event.

The National Black Nurses Association (NBNA) was organized in 1971 under the leadership of Dr. Lauranne Sams, former Dean and Professor of Nursing, School of Nursing, Tuskegee University, Tuskegee, Alabama.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.