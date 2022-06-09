ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tunica, MS

MGM Resorts sells operations of Gold Strike Casino in Tunica

By Autumn Scott
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG )– Luck has run out for Gold Strike in Tunica, Mississippi after MGM Resorts International announced Thursday that it will be selling operations of the casino.

MGM Resorts reached an agreement to sell the operations of Gold Strike Casino Resort to Cherokee Nation Entertainment Gaming Holdings, LLC, a subsidiary of Cherokee Nation Businesses.

According to the press release, VICI Properties Inc. has agreed to enter a new separate lease with CNB related to the operations of Gold Strike.

John Payne, President and Chief Operating Officer of VICI Properties, said, “This transaction continues to demonstrate VICI’s ability to build strong relationships with new partners while working collaboratively with existing tenants to support their strategic objectives. We are pleased to welcome Cherokee Nation Businesses as our ninth gaming tenant and we look forward to a long-term partnership as they pursue additional growth initiatives in the future.”

bartlesvilleradio.com

Cherokee Nation Purchases Hotel and Casino

An agreement has been reached with MGM Resorts and the Cherokee Nation to buy a hotel and casino in Tunica, Mississippi for $450 million. Cherokee Nation Entertainment Gaming Holdings will take over operations of the Gold Strike Casino and Resort. This is a 32 story hotel and 50,000 square foot...
