Kerry Morton talks about being the son of one of the most legendary competitors in the history of the National Wrestling Alliance. Second-generation wrestlers have only become more common as the years go by. The daughter of Ric Flair, Charlotte Flair is rapidly becoming one of the most legendary women's wrestlers of all time. Cody Rhodes continues to make strides in his family's honor. Brian Pillman Jr. is interested in expanding his father's legacy and even Bron Breakker, the son of Rick Steiner, has joined the industry and is making waves in NXT.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO