Johnson County, WY

Sauers Named to Fill Term on Tourism Board

By Aaron Palmer
Sheridan Media
 3 days ago

Sheridan Media

Johnson County Supports Welcome Home Wyoming

Johnson County will now participate in the Welcome Home Wyoming program for home ownership, after the county commission voted to approve a Resolution in support of the program. Commission Chair Bill Novotny explained the program further during the commission’s recent meeting. Novotny said there was a request presented to...
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Buffalo Council OKs Liquor License Transfer, Lease Agreement

The Buffalo City Council has approved a liquor license transfer and a lease agreement for a city-owned property. The transfer is for a retail liquor license from Timberline Hospitalities, LLC d/b/a Hampton Inn and Suites to Safari Timberline Hotels, LLC d/b/a Hampton Inn and Suites Buffalo. Also approved was a...
BUFFALO, WY
County
Johnson County, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
Johnson County, WY
Government
county17.com

Campbell County divorces through June 9

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted through March 5. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Divorces were granted...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Wyoming Innovation Center will celebrate grand opening Tuesday

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Innovation Center, which will explore options for using the region’s natural resources to grow and sustain jobs, will have a grand opening Tuesday, June 14. The grand opening at the 10-acre center, which is at 10 Innovation Drive in Gillette, will feature a...
GILLETTE, WY
oilcity.news

Jeanette Ward announces WY HD57 State Rep Run: Help me KEEP WYOMING FREE

I came to Casper, Wyoming a political refugee from fascist Illinois. In my service there (2015-2019) as a School Board Member on the largest elected school board in Illinois (U-46), I defended parental rights against the transgender mob, politically biased textbooks, and race hustlers. I publicly exposed a fellow board member who said the American Flag was “nothing more than toilet paper” to her and who said I was the “21st century brand of the KKK”. I ran for State Senate in Illinois in 2020 and learned first-hand how the left converted the Covid scam into a weapon for institutionalized election theft. Losing a previously +9 Republican district by about 1700 votes, I lost VBM (vote by mail) in just ONE of the four counties in my district by roughly 8000 votes, where the clerk for that county didn’t bother to verify any of those VBM signatures. The straw that broke the camel’s back for our family was when one of our high-school daughters was threatened with out-of-school suspension for not wearing a mask. We were DONE with Illinois. I don’t want this for Wyoming. I am proud to be here.
CASPER, WY
Sheridan Media

History of Native American Languages Subject of Talk

On June 16th at 6:00 p.m. at Kearney Hall, the FPK/BTA (Fort Phil Kearny/Bozeman Trail Association) will present, A History of Native American Languages and Introduction to the Arapaho Language: Presentations by Professor Andrew Cowell, University of Colorado, and Wayne C’Hair, member of the Northern Arapaho Language and Culture Commission, and a native speaker of Arapaho.
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Local art center recognized with $10K award

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The AVA Community Art Center stepped onto the national stage recently after being recognized as one of several winners of the Stand for the Arts Award. The award, worth $10,000, recognized AVA’s efforts to advocate for the arts in Gillette and northeast Wyoming; the local art center is one of 15 national winners and one of only two winners from Wyoming, according to AVA Executive Director Quinn Goldhammer.
wrrnetwork.com

Flooding closed Connor Battlefield Campground in Sheridan County

Due to rising water concerns from the Tongue River in northern Wyoming the Connor Battlefield Campground in Ranchester is temporarily closed until further notice. Due to the potential for flooding in the area, a timetable as to when the site may reopen has not been determined. No other Wyoming State...
Tourism
Politics
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Flags to half-staff in honor of Wyoming Marine killed in aircraft crash

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Governor Mark Gordon has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flags to fly at half-staff statewide in honor and memory of U.S. Marine Seth Rasmuson of Buffalo. Rasmuson was one of five Marines from Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing...
county17.com

Cyanobacterial bloom confirmed in Gillette Fishing Lake

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Health on Wednesday released a recreational use advisory for a local lake following the confirmation of a harmful bacterial bloom. The advisory was issued on June 8 based on data provided by the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality that confirmed the presence of a cyanobacterial bloom, or blue-green algae, at the Gillette Fishing Lake located in Dalbey Memorial Park, per a June 10 release from the City of Gillette.
GILLETTE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Worker Sues Railroad After Breaking Through Plexiglass And Nearly Getting Run Over

**For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Burlington Northern and Santa Fe Railroad employee is suing his employer for negligence after he broke three ribs after falling through a hole in a ballast machine when a Plexiglass shield failed, recent court filings showed. Two retired Wyoming railroaders...
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Central Wyoming Shooters 25th Annual Machine Gun and Cannon Shoot

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Friday June 10, kicked off the first day of Central Wyoming Shooters 25th annual Machine Gun and Cannon Shoot. This shoot is held so that military vets and gun enthusiasts alike can come and show off their arsenal and talk about the history of guns.
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Bear Wandering Casper Captured by Game and Fish

According to a Facebook post by the Casper Police Department, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department has found and captured a bear that had been wandering Casper. While it was initially reported that there were three bears, the Casper Police said there is believed to be only one bear. The...
CASPER, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

NiC Fest returns to Casper

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Friday June 10, marked the first day back in 2 years for the Nicolaysen Art Museums NiC Fest. The NiC fest had been cancelled due to COVID-19 but is back in full swing with art, music, and vendors. “I am so excited that NiC...
cowboystatedaily.com

Game And Fish Capture Bear In Casper Sunday Morning

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A bear was captured in Casper on Sunday morning, according to the Casper Police Department. The law enforcement agency reported that just after 8 a.m., Wyoming’s Game and Fish Department was able to capture the lone bear. Earlier reports said...
CASPER, WY

