How much does it cost to raise a middle-class child?

First on this show Adam Whiteman, partner at Whiteman Borden, joins Jon Hansen to break down what a mechanics lean is and stresses the importance of why you should never pay a contractor in cash. Then Bob Clifford, the founder of Clifford Law Offices in Chicago, joins Jon to discuss their decades of experience dedicated to serving client’s needs in the Chicago area. Bob and Jon also talk about water safety and summer travel precautions. Finally, John Nagel, Senior Associate Attorney at Gordon Law Group joins talks about small businesses and what is happening with audits. John answers listeners’ questions and offers up his legal expertise.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO