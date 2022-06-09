How much does it cost to raise a middle-class child?

Welcome to the Chicago Popular News community. The subject of this news is This has never been the case in history: they can pay $ 5 for gasoline in America – Portfolio. This has never been the case in history: they can pay $ 5 for gasoline in America Portfolio.
First on this show Adam Whiteman, partner at Whiteman Borden, joins Jon Hansen to break down what a mechanics lean is and stresses the importance of why you should never pay a contractor in cash. Then Bob Clifford, the founder of Clifford Law Offices in Chicago, joins Jon to discuss their decades of experience dedicated to serving client’s needs in the Chicago area. Bob and Jon also talk about water safety and summer travel precautions. Finally, John Nagel, Senior Associate Attorney at Gordon Law Group joins talks about small businesses and what is happening with audits. John answers listeners’ questions and offers up his legal expertise.
CHICAGO - Chicago was urged again Thursday to get moving toward granting some form of reparations to descendants of African American slaves, perhaps beginning with guaranteed minimum income checks, focused on unemployed Black men prone to violence. In early 2021, Kamm Howard, co-chair of the National Coalition of Blacks for...
Hadassah Patterson, writing in Next City, reminds the reader that new construction only makes up roughly one quarter of the affordable housing market. “The rest is comprised of Naturally Occurring Affordable Housing, or NOAH, which falls between subsidized housing and high-rent buildings.” The city of Chicago, Patterson writes, lost 10 percent of its NOAH between 2012 and 2019, putting this reliable source of affordable housing in peril.
Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas and ABC 7 Chicago will host another Black and Latino Houses Matter phone bank on June 15 to help homeowners find refunds, apply for property tax exemptions and avoid the Tax Sale. “Since I started Black and Latino Houses Matter we’ve returned nearly $200 million...
ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker announced the establishment of the Healthy Foods Access Program, which would further efforts in providing equitable access to healthy food to Illinois residents throughout the state. According to Pritzker’s office, House Bill 2382 allows the Department of Human Services (DHS) to establish this program,...
Woodlawn and South Shore residents who are demanding the protection of housing around the site where the Obama Presidential Center is being built, brought a protest to Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s neighborhood Saturday afternoon.
Late Thursday night, the chief of investigations at the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office sent an unexpected email to dozens of colleagues. He would be resigning the next day, he said, effective immediately. James Roache did not give a reason for his departure in the message, copies of which were provided to CWBChicago by sources.
It’s a common sight in Chicago: Pickup trucks in the alleys, piled high with old appliances, large rusty beams and broken bikes, all held together with webbing or rope. At the wheel of these trucks are metal scrappers who patrol the streets looking for discarded metal of all kinds.
Industrial Massillon, Ohio, Mayor Lori Lightfoot's hometown near Akron, was not an easy place to be gay in the 1960s and '70s, and even when she went to college at the University of Michigan, she didn't know many out people in Ann Arbor. She came out in Chicago, after she...
It was snowing when the opening of the Edens Expressway was marked with a quick ribbon-cutting atop the Peterson Avenue overpass on Dec. 20, 1951. Afterward a motorcade of notables followed a dozen snowplows to a celebratory luncheon in a restaurant at the Lake-Cook county line, the highway’s northern terminus.
A pair of architects and a real estate developer have crafted a single-family home in Chicago that’s actually affordable to most buyers, and it has tons of modern personality to offer. Developed on one of Chicago’s typical 25-by-125-foot residential lots, the 1,300-square-foot Hem House was the brainchild of Ann...
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The number of LBGTQ+ and gay bars in Chicago and nationwide is declining, data shows. Experts say that could mean fewer spaces for some of the community, especially those with diverse backgrounds. "We have had the experience of going into bars in you know, in our community,...
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. Golden Nugget Pancake House Closes In Old Irving Park After 52 Years, Leaving Neighbors ‘Heartbroken’: The neighborhood’s Golden Nugget, once a 24-hour spot, closed Sunday after struggling with slower sales and finding workers.
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 05/28/2022: Dykstra Home Services’ Senior Vice President of Operations, Rich Dykstra Sr., joins the show to talk about the importance of a surge protector on your furnace to save yourself thousands of dollars in your worst case scenario. To learn more about what Dykstra Home Services can do for you go to dykstrahomeservices.com or call them at 1-800-421-3220.
Being a horse in downtown Chicago is not the easier job in the world. With the heat and the lack of green grass, it can be tough. However, I am certain that all of these horse owners are taking great care of the animal. Unfortunately for this fella, he walked on the equivalent of a "pothole" for horses in the middle of the street...
