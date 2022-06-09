Local golfers compete in Cancer Challenge tournament

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Local golfers teed off for a good cause on June 9.

It was the 29th annual Cancer Challenge in Bella Vista. Teams of golfers compete to raise funds to help area cancer programs. They raised $14.2 million.

“It’s very rewarding, and the best part is during this event we have so many volunteers that come out here,” Cancer Challenge executive director Teresa burke-Ohlendorf said. There is just no way possible we could do it without them.”

KNWA/FOX24’s Will Moclair and Chad Mira competed in the event.

