Local golfers compete in Cancer Challenge tournament
BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Local golfers teed off for a good cause on June 9.
It was the 29th annual Cancer Challenge in Bella Vista. Teams of golfers compete to raise funds to help area cancer programs. They raised $14.2 million.Local teen with terminal cancer digitally documents battle
“It’s very rewarding, and the best part is during this event we have so many volunteers that come out here,” Cancer Challenge executive director Teresa burke-Ohlendorf said. There is just no way possible we could do it without them.”
KNWA/FOX24's Will Moclair and Chad Mira competed in the event.
