Marion County and South Central Illinois remain at the low community level for COVID-19 cases for the past week. 50 new cases were reported in Marion County with one new hospitalization. The number of cases increased by 39-percent over the prior week. Health Department Administrator Melissa Mallow says the county went another week with no deaths. The same congregate-care facility remains on outbreak status, which means having two or more related cases.

MARION COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO