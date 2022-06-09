ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

Country diary: A place where the past is close to the surface

After the rains the river is vigorous, churning over rapids, frothing like a cappuccino against rocks, full of vim and energy. The Allen is broad here at Allen Banks, just a few miles downstream from where its east and west arms conjoin. This is a place I return to often,...

