Gino’s Bottega is located just north of Mid-Beach, where food options are usually bleak and overpriced. Luckily, Gino’s is neither of those things. This is a really solid casual Italian option. There's nothing too special about the narrow dining room, but the food here is very good. Start with the soft poached egg alla carbonara—a bowl of egg yolk, parmesan, and crispy diced pork cheek you get to scoop up with pieces of bread. Then, take your pick from any of the reliably tasty pasta dishes. They make a perfectly cheesy cacio e pepe, a hearty slab of creamy lasagna, and other dishes that are so much more enjoyable than the overpriced resort food that surrounds this place.

RESTAURANTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO