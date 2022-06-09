Trial for Kaukauna Man Accused of Killing Children Could Be Postponed

Raheim S. Flanagan, 49, Manitowoc, aggravated battery-intend bodily harm and misdemeanor disorderly conduct on 7/22/18, Guilty due to no contest plea, count 1- Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for three (3) years. Conditions of probation are: 1) Assessment/ treatment/ counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain absolute sobriety; 3) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 4) AODA assessment and follow through; 5) Maintain full-time employment/ schooling combination; 6) Spend twelve (12) months in jail, under the Huber Law, to commence today; 7) Pay costs of action; 8) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC ; 9) Perform 100 hours of community service work; 10) Pay restitution of $40,000.00 to Crime Victim Compensation Fund. Count 2 – Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for one (1) year. Conditions of probation are: 1) Assessment/ treatment/ counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain absolute sobriety; 3) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 4) AODA assessment and follow through; 5) Maintain full-time employment/ schooling combination; 6) Pay costs of action; 7) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC. Defendant has 11 days sentence credit.

MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO