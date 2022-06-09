ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JHMR opens for summer activities on June 11

Cover picture for the articleTETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR) will open for summer activities on Saturday, June 11. The Bridger Gondola, Sweetwater Gondola and Teewinot Chairlift will join the iconic Aerial Tram, which opened on May 21, as part of the current operations lineup. The newly expanded Jackson Hole Bike Park...

eastidahonews.com

Here’s what’s happening to the old Porter’s building in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – A new discount grocery store is opening in Idaho Falls soon. Grocery Outlet Bargain Market is moving into the 16,000-square-foot building formerly occupied by Big Deal Outlet at 2455 East 25th Street. Independent Owner-Operator Douglas Everett and his team are busy preparing the store for the...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
buckrail.com

Tickets selling fast for King Concert Series

JACKSON, Wyo. — Tickets are on sale and selling quickly for the debut of the King Concert Series at the summit of Snow King, July 16. Duane Betts & His Friends will headline the show with special guests, Cody Dickinson, Luther Dickinson, Jackie Greene, Berry Duane Oakley, Johnny Stachela and Lamar Williams Jr.
JACKSON, WY
buckrail.com

Pet of the Week: Meet Danni

JACKSON, Wyo. — Need a forever dinner and a movie date? Danni girl is always ready!. Whether it be the early bird special with an old-school black and white flick, or a late-night Netflix binge and snack, Danni will enthusiastically accompany you. Danni girl is a constant reminder to...
JACKSON, WY
eastidahonews.com

Low water levels prompt cancelation of fishing trailer event at Blackfoot lake

BLACKFOOT – Idaho Fish and Game’s Take Me Fishing Trailer was scheduled for a fishing event at Jensen Grove Pond in Blackfoot on June 14. That event has been canceled. Fish have not been stocked at Jensen Grove pond due to low water levels. The trailer event has been moved to Bannock Reservoir at the Portneuf Wellness Complex in Pocatello on June 14 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
BLACKFOOT, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pony Express Car Wash to open second location in Pocatello

Pony Express Car Wash is planning to build a second location in Pocatello. The first location is at 4500 Yellowstone Ave. Kyle Benson, one of the partners of Pony Express Car Wash, explained that this location has just begun its fourth year in Pocatello. “We’re really excited to get something actually within the city limits of Pocatello,” said Benson. “I think the location is going to be really good for...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho announces summer drive-in movie series

IDAHO FALLS — Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho is excited to announce its 2022 Summer Drive-In Movie Series, presented by Blue Cross of Idaho, at the Idaho Falls Motor Vu Drive-In. Throughout the summer, the Motor Vu Drive-In will be showing Jurassic Park followed by big-screen classic movies as the second feature. Admission passes will be $30 per carload at the gate. Movie attendees can save $10 by purchasing their passes at rmhcidaho.org/movieseries. All of the proceeds from the admission passes will be provided to RMHC of Idaho. Concessions will also be available from 7:30 p.m. until the start of the second movie and 10% of concessions will support RMHC of Idaho.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

The controversy over an allegation that a Salt Lake City-based automobile touring bureau was diverting Yellowstone-bound tourists away from Pocatello and Idaho Falls continued this week with a June 13 meeting in Idaho Falls. “As one means of offsetting this alleged discrimination, it was decided to erect a large sign board at Brigham, Utah, and Yellowstone Park, being a log of the Utah-Idaho Yellowstone highway, calling attention to the fact that much of it is paved and giving other information of value to tourists,” the Ogden-Standard Examiner reported. “The surroundings of the sign boards are to be made attractive with drinking fountains, water for radiators and probably parking places.” A resolution was also adopted and sent to the Salt Lake Chamber of Commerce, “asking that body to investigate reports that tourists are being routed out of Salt Lake in such a manner as to divert the traffic from the upper Snake River Valley in Idaho.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
buckrail.com

Jackson woman competes in Special Olympics USA Games

JACKSON, Wyo. — Isabella “Izzy” Shanor is currently representing Wyoming in the Special Olympics USA Games 2022 in Orlando, Florida. Shanor, a 22-year-old from Jackson, is competing in the Athletics category, which has 36 track-and-field events. Shanor will run in three events, the 100-meter, 200-meter and 400-meter races. So far she has finished 7th in the 100-meter and 7th in the 400-meter, with her final 200-meter race happening today, June 10.
eastidahonews.com

Dinosaur bones found in Bonneville County belong to T-Rex relative

POCATELLO — Bones found in Bonneville County by an Idaho State University professor belonged to a relative of the Tyrannosaurus Rex. L.J. Krumenacker, an adjunct professor of geosciences at ISU, found a femur bone he says is the oldest Cretaceous-age tyrannosaur bone found in North America, according to a news release from the university.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Road closed near Idaho Falls overpass after semi crash

IDAHO FALLS – A portion of Interstate 15 south of Idaho Falls remains closed Sunday following an early morning crash. The crash occurred at 1:45 a.m. at milepost 118 underneath the Pancheri overpass, according to a news release from Idaho State Police. A 27-year-old man from Canada, whose name...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

About 20 train cars derail along Pocatello railway

POCATELLO — For the second time in about a week, numerous train cars derailed in Pocatello. Union Pacific officials say a westbound train derailed around 6:30 a.m. Friday in the railroad’s rail yard in Pocatello near 2929 South 2nd Avenue. Robynn Tysver, a spokesperson for Union Pacific, said about 20 cars, some of them carrying corn, derailed. The derailment Friday follows a previous incident on June 2 in which 15 train cars, some of which were carrying cement, derailed at the yard. Nobody was injured during the June 2 incident either. No one was injured during either incidents and causes for both is under investigation.
POCATELLO, ID
107.9 LITE FM

New Idaho Hockey Team’s Name Is LMFAO Worthy

If you head east to Idaho Falls, prepare yourself, because you're about to witness the single greatest team name in the history of sports. We're so serious. It was announced this week that Idaho Falls' new Junior A hockey team is ready to go, with a new name and an amazing logo to boot. This story comes out of Idaho, so that may be a clue as to what the team's new moniker is. Yes, it's going to be punny.
IDAHO FALLS, ID

