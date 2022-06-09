ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

LDL receptor-related protein 1 (LRP1), a novel target for opening the blood-labyrinth barrier (BLB)

By Xi Shi
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSignal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 175 (2022) Cite this article. Inner ear disorders are a cluster of diseases that cause hearing loss in more than 1.5 billion people worldwide. However, the presence of the blood-labyrinth barrier (BLB) on the surface of the inner ear capillaries greatly hinders...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Constitutive androstane receptor and pregnane X receptor genotype influence efavirenz plasma concentration and CYP2B6 enzyme activity

Efavirenz is metabolized by CYP2B6, an inducible enzyme whose expression is regulated by the constitutive androstane receptor and pregnane X receptor nuclear receptors. CAR and PXR are encoded by genetically polymorphic NR1I2 and NR1I3, respectively. We examined the impact of NR1I2 and NR1I3 genotype on plasma EFV concentration and CYP2B6 enzyme activity among TB-HIV co-infected patients in Ethiopia. Treatment-naÃ¯ve HIV patients with TB co-infection (n"‰="‰80) were enrolled and received first-line EFV-based antiretroviral and rifampicin-based anti-TB therapy. Plasma EFV and 8-hydroxy-EFV concentrations at the 4th and 16th week of EFV treatment were determined using LC/MS/MS. EFV/8-hydroxy-EFVmetabolic ratio was used as CYP2B6 metabolic activity index. In multivariate regression analysis, NR1I3 rs3003596C or NR1I2 rs2472677T variant allele carriers had significantly lower plasma EFV concentrations than non-carriers. Patients with NR1I2 rs3814057C/C genotype or NR1I3 rs3003596C allele carriers had significantly lower mean log EFV MR. Among CYP2B6*6 allele carriers, patients with NR1I3 rs2502815T/T or NR1I2 rs3814057C/C genotype had significantly lower mean log EFV MR. In conclusion, genetic variants in NR1I2 and NR1I3 genes influence plasma EFV exposure and CYP2B6 enzyme activity in TB-HIV co-infected patients on drug treatment.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Practice patterns in chronic graft-versus-host disease patient management and patient reported outcome measures across the EBMT allogeneic transplantation network

Chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGvHD) is one of the most common life-threatening complications following allogeneic haematopoietic stem cell transplantation (alloHSCT). Understanding outcome after alloHSCT requires a full evaluation of the patient's health status, including cGvHD and patient reported outcomes (PROs). In an effort to better understand practice patterns across European countries, a survey was initiated by the Integrated European Network on cGvHD (an EU-funded COST Action CA17138 EUROGRAFT, www.gvhd.eu) and the Transplant Complications Working Party of the European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation (EBMT). This report shares results of the survey, offering a snapshot view of current practice patterns in the context of long-term care of cGvHD patients.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Mycobacterium avium subsp. paratuberculosis exploits miRNA expression to modulate lipid metabolism and macrophage polarisation pathways during infection

Pathogenic mycobacteria including Mycobacterium avium subsp. paratuberculosis (MAP), the causative agent of Johne's disease, manipulate host macrophages to persist and cause disease. In mycobacterial infection, highly plastic macrophages, shift between inflammatory M1 and permissive M2 phenotypes which alter the disease outcome and allow bacteria to survive intracellularly. Here we examine the impact of MAP infection on polarised macrophages and how increased lipid availability alters macrophage phenotype and bacterial persistence. Further, we assess if host microRNA (miRNA) are sensitive to macrophage polarisation state and how MAP can drive their expression to overcome innate responses. Using in vitro MAP infection, we find that increasing lipid availability through supplementing culture media with exogenous lipid increases cellular nitric oxide production. Lipid-associated miRs -19a, -129, -24, and -24-3p are differentially expressed following macrophage polarisation and lipid supplementation and are further regulated during MAP infection. Collectively, our results highlight the importance of host lipid metabolism in MAP infection and demonstrate control of miRNA expression by MAP to favour intracellular persistence.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

DNMT3b protects centromere integrity by restricting R-loop-mediated DNA damage

This study used DNA methyltransferase 3b (DNMT3b) knockout cells and the functional loss of DNMT3b mutation in immunodeficiency-centromeric instability-facial anomalies syndrome (ICF) cells to understand how DNMT3b dysfunction causes genome instability. We demonstrated that R-loops contribute to DNA damages in DNMT3b knockout and ICF cells. More prominent DNA damage signal in DNMT3b knockout cells was due to the loss of DNMT3b expression and the acquirement of p53 mutation. Genome-wide ChIP-sequencing mapped DNA damage sites at satellite repetitive DNA sequences including (peri-)centromere regions. However, the steady-state levels of (peri-)centromeric R-loops were reduced in DNMT3b knockout and ICF cells. Our analysis indicates that XPG and XPF endonucleases-mediated cleavages remove (peri-)centromeric R-loops to generate DNA beaks, causing chromosome instability. DNMT3b dysfunctions clearly increase R-loops susceptibility to the cleavage process. Finally, we showed that DNA double-strand breaks (DSBs) in centromere are probably repaired by error-prone end-joining pathway in ICF cells. Thus, DNMT3 dysfunctions undermine the integrity of centromere by R-loop-mediated DNA damages and repair.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A novel nonsense PKD1L1 variant cause heterotaxy syndrome with congenital asplenia in a Han Chinese patient

Heterotaxy syndrome is a very rare congenital disease, which is caused by the disorder of left-right asymmetry during visceral development. However, pathogenic genetic lesions are found in less than 20% of HS patients. In this cohort study, whole-exome sequencing was performed for 110 patients with situs inversus or situs ambiguous. We identified a novel nonsense variant in PKD1L1(c.1387"‰C"‰>"‰T; p.463Gln*) in a Chinese patient with heterotaxy syndrome and congenital asplenia. This homozygous variant caused the domain of PKD1L1 complete absence. To our knowledge, this novel variant is the first phenotype of congenital asplenia found in patients with PKD1L1 variants, and the first PKD1L1 variant found in China. Our findings expand the spectrum of PKD1L1 variants and provide support for PKD1L1 variant and congenital asplenia, and the critical role of PKD1L1 during left-right patterning in the Han Chinese population.
HEALTH
thecentersquare.com

As food prices soar with no end in sight, Americans change habits

(The Center Square) – Americans are changing their shopping habits because of soaring food prices. And disruptions in the international farming community have some worried about the food supply heading into 2023. The BMO Real Financial Progress Index, a quarterly survey from BMO and Ipsos, shows that 42% of...
BUSINESS
Nature.com

Evaluation of the clinical impact of bone marrow cultures in current medical practice

The clinical yield and benefit of performing bone marrow cultures for various clinical indications has been challenged and their clinical necessity remains debatable. We sought to assess the clinical yield and benefit of performing routine bone marrow cultures and determine whether various clinical, laboratory, and imaging parameters were predictive of a diagnostic bone marrow culture. This was a single center retrospective analysis of all patients who underwent a bone marrow study comprising bone marrow cultures from January 1, 2012, through March 1, 2018. Baseline clinical data were extracted from the institution's electronic medical records system. The analyzed cohort consisted of 139 patients with a median age of 46Â years (range 4Â months to 85Â years). The most common indication for a bone marrow study was workup of a fever of unknown origin (105 patients, 76%) while investigation for infection in immunocompromised patients accounted for 22 cases (16%) and suspected tuberculosis was the reason for acquisition of bone marrow cultures in 6 patients (4%). Only 3 patients had positive bone marrow cultures, yielding in 2 patients a diagnosis of Mycobacterium avium and in one patient a microbiologically unclassifiable fungal infection. A univariate analysis revealed that mean age, hemoglobin level, platelet count, c-reactive protein levels, gender, indication for bone marrow study, yield of blood cultures, and contribution of imaging studies and bone marrow pathology results were not significantly different between patients with diagnostic and non-diagnostic bone marrow cultures. Mean white blood cell count was found to be significantly lower in patients with diagnostic bone marrow cultures (2.4"‰Ã—"‰103/ÂµL versus 8.7"‰Ã—"‰103/ÂµL; P"‰="‰0.038). We conclude that for most patients, performance of bone marrow cultures holds limited clinical value.
HEALTH
Cancer
Nature.com

Trichoderma atroviride seed dressing influenced the fungal community and pathogenic fungi in the wheat rhizosphere

Fusarium crown rot and wheat sharp eyespot are major soil-borne diseases of wheat, causing serious losses to wheat yield in China. We applied high-throughput sequencing combined with qPCR to determine the effect of winter wheat seed dressing, with either Trichoderma atroviride HB20111 spore suspension or a chemical fungicide consisting of 6% tebuconazole, on the fungal community composition and absolute content of pathogens Fusarium pseudograminearum and Rhizoctonia cerealis in the rhizosphere at 180Â days after planting. The results showed that the Trichoderma and chemical fungicide significantly reduced the amount of F. pseudograminearum in the rhizosphere soil (p"‰<"‰0.05), and also changed the composition and structure of the fungal community. In addition, field disease investigation and yield measurement showed that T. atroviride HB20111 treatment reduced the whiteheads with an average control effect of 60.1%, 14.9% higher than the chemical treatment; T. atroviride HB20111 increased yield by 7.7%, which was slightly more than the chemical treatment. Therefore, T. atroviride HB20111 was found to have the potential to replace chemical fungicides to control an extended range of soil-borne diseases of wheat and to improve wheat yield.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Effect of levothyroxine supplementation in extremely low birth weight infants with transient hypothyroxinemia of prematurity

This study aimed to determine the short- and/or long-term outcomes of levothyroxine replacement therapy in extremely low birth weight (ELBW) infants with transient hypothyroxinemia of prematurity (THOP). The medical records of 335 ELBW infants with THOP were reviewed retrospectively to identify whether levothyroxine treatment affects short- and/or long-term outcomes at a corrected age of 2Â years. The infants were arbitrarily grouped based on thyroxine (T4) (free T4 [fT4]) levels into group 1 (n"‰="‰142), which included infants with T4 (fT4) levels <"‰2.5 (0.5) ng/dl, and group 2 (n"‰="‰193), which included those with T4 (fT4) levels ranging from â‰¥"‰2.5 (0.5) ng/dl to <"‰4.5 (0.9) ng/dl. Levothyroxine replacement therapy was not associated with beneficial short- or long-term outcomes in ELBW infants with THOP. Short-term outcomes, such as mortality and composite morbidities, and long-term outcomes, such as failure to achieve catch-up height at a corrected age of 2Â years, were significantly higher in group 1 than in group 2, regardless of levothyroxine treatment status. Levothyroxine replacement therapy is not associated with short-or long-term advantages in ELBW infants with THOP. This study suggests that the severity of THOP may be the major determinant of adverse outcomes in ELBW infants with THOP, rather than levothyroxine treatment.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Nature.com

Double-pulsed wave packets in spontaneous radiation from a tandem undulator

We verify that each wave packet of spontaneous radiation from two undulators placed in series has a double-pulsed temporal profile with pulse spacing which can be controlled at the attosecond level. Using a Mach"“Zehnder interferometer operating at ultraviolet wavelengths, we obtain the autocorrelation trace for the spontaneous radiation from the tandem undulator. The results clearly show that the wave packet has a double-pulsed structure, consisting of a pair of 10-cycle oscillations with a variable separation. We also report the characterization of the time delay between the double-pulsed components in different wavelength regimes. The excellent agreement between the independent measurements confirms that a tandem undulator can be used to produce double-pulsed wave packets at arbitrary wavelength.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The post-diagnostics world: charting a path for pediatric genomic medicine in the twenty-first century

Genomic sequencing technologies, in particular next-generation sequencing (NGS), have transformed the pathway to diagnosis. Less than a decade ago, fewer than a third of patients with presumed monogenic genetic disorders were diagnosed, with many patients and families experiencing a "diagnostic odyssey" of prolonged clinical testing. Advances in DNA sequencing technology and bioinformatics, with clinical adoption of exome and genome sequencing as primary diagnostic tools, have led to a marked increase in diagnosis rates and new treatment opportunities for patients with diseases ranging from suspected genetic disorders to cancer. Diagnoses are now made in days to weeks instead of months to years. Genomic medicine, the use of genomic results to inform diagnosis, care, and treatment, is increasingly a clinical reality.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Age-dependent rise in IFN-Î³ competence undermines effective type 2 responses to nematode infection

The efficient induction of type 2 immune responses is central to the control of helminth infections. Previous studies demonstrated that strong Th1 responses driven by intracellular pathogens as well as a bias for type 1 activity in senescent mice impedes the generation of Th2 responses and the control of intestinal nematode infections. Here, we show that the spontaneous differentiation of Th1 cells and their expansion with age restrains type 2 immunity to infection with the small intestinal nematode H. polygyrus much earlier in life than previously anticipated. This includes the more extensive induction of IFN-Î³ competent, nematode-specific Th2/1 hybrid cells in BALB/c mice older than three months compared to younger animals. In C57BL/6 mice, Th1 cells accumulate more rapidly at steady state, translating to elevated Th2/1 differentiation and poor control of parasite fitness in primary infections experienced at a young age. Blocking of early IFN-Î³ and IL-12 signals during the first week of nematode infection leads to sharply decreased Th2/1 differentiation and promotes resistance in both mouse lines. Together, these data suggest that IFN-Î³ competent, type 1 like effector cells spontaneously accumulating in the vertebrate host progressively curtail the effectiveness of anti-nematode type 2 responses with rising host age.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Artificial intelligence reveals a never-before described 3D structure in rotavirus spike protein

Of the three groups of rotavirus that cause gastroenteritis in people, called groups A, B and C, groups A and C affect mostly children and are the best characterized. On the other hand, of group B, which causes severe diarrhea predominantly in adults, little is known about the tip of the virus's spike protein, called VP8* domain, which mediates the infection of cells in the gut.
CANCER
Nature.com

Meat quality in broiler chickens fed on cowpea (Vigna unguiculata [L.] Walp) seeds

The study aimed to evaluate the effects of a diet containing untreated cowpea (CWP; Aura 26 variety) seeds as a protein source on quality parameters of chickens' breast (PM; Pectoralis major) and thigh muscles (BF; Biceps femoris). A total of 240 Ross 308 broiler chickens were randomly allotted to two groups: a control group fed with soybean meal (SBM) and an experimental group fed with CWP included at 200Â g/kg as a replacement of SBM. Each group consisted of six pens as replicates, with 20 chicks per pen. At 6Â weeks of age, twelve birds/group were slaughtered. Compared to SBM group, the group fed CWP had higher (P"‰<"‰0.0001) lightness (L*) and redness (a*) values of PM and BF muscles, the latter had also higher yellowness (b*, P"‰<"‰0.0001). The collagen and protein contents were significantly higher in CWP group in both PM and BF muscles, while fat was lower (P"‰<"‰0.001) only in BF muscle. The use of CWP into broilers' diets did not negatively impact the textural properties, i.e., hardness, adhesiveness, cohesiveness, springiness, gumminess, chewiness, and resilience of PM and BF, showing similar values in both groups. Also, PM and BF muscles of birds fed CWP had significantly higher (P"‰<"‰0.05) levels of C:18:3n-3 and C:20:5n-3 compared with birds fed SBM. The n-6/n-3 PUFA ratio was significantly lower in CWP group (11.72 and 7.00) compared to SBM (13.47 and 12.63) for both PM and BF muscles. These results indicate that CWP can be considered a promising protein source for broiler chickens' feed.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

A highly conserved core bacterial microbiota with nitrogen-fixation capacity inhabits the xylem sap in maize plants

Microbiomes are important for crop performance. However, a deeper knowledge of crop-associated microbial communities is needed to harness beneficial host-microbe interactions. Here, by assessing the assembly and functions of maize microbiomes across soil types, climate zones, and genotypes, we found that the stem xylem selectively recruits highly conserved microbes dominated by Gammaproteobacteria. We showed that the proportion of bacterial taxa carrying the nitrogenase gene (nifH) was larger in stem xylem than in other organs such as root and leaf endosphere. Of the 25 core bacterial taxa identified in xylem sap, several isolated strains were confirmed to be active nitrogen-fixers or to assist with biological nitrogen fixation. On this basis, we established synthetic communities (SynComs) consisting of two core diazotrophs and two helpers. GFP-tagged strains and 15N isotopic dilution method demonstrated that these SynComs do thrive and contribute, through biological nitrogen fixation, 11.8% of the total N accumulated in maize stems. These core taxa in xylem sap represent an untapped resource that can be exploited to increase crop productivity.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Co-administration of Lactobacillus gasseri KBL697 and tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor infliximab improves colitis in mice

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) refers to disorders involving chronic inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract. Well-established treatments for IBD have not yet to be suggested. To address this gap, we investigated the effects of co-administration of Lactobacillus gasseri (L. gasseri) KBL697 and infliximab (IFX), the first approved tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-alpha inhibitor, on the dextran sodium sulfate-induced colitis mouse model. 2"‰Ã—"‰109 colony-forming units/gÂ ofÂ L. gasseri KBL697 were administered to seven-week-old female C57BL/6J mice daily by oral gavage. On day three, IFX (5Â mg/kg) suspended in 1"‰Ã—"‰PBS (200 ÂµL) was intravenously injected in the IFX-treated group and all mice were sacrificed on day nine. Co-administration of L. gasseri KBL697 and IFX improved colitis symptoms in mice, including body weight, disease activity index, colon length, and histology score. Additionally, pro-inflammatory cytokines, such as interferon-gamma, interleukin (IL)-2, IL-6, IL-17A, and TNF were significantly decreased, while IL-10, an anti-inflammatory cytokine, was increased. Expression levels of tight junction genes and CD4"‰+"‰CD25"‰+"‰Foxp3"‰+"‰T regulatory cells in the mesenteric lymph nodes were synergistically upregulated with the combined treatment. Furthermore, co-administered mice displayed altered cecum microbial diversity and composition with increases in the genus Prevotella. Related changes in the predicted amino and nucleic acid metabolic pathways were also evident, along with increased acetate and butyrate level. Therefore, the synergistic effect of L. gasseri KBL697 and IFX co-administration is a possible method of prevention and treatment for IBD.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Fibronectin containing alternatively spliced extra domain A interacts at the central and c-terminal domain of Toll-like receptor-4

Extra domain A of cellular fibronectin (FN-EDA) is known to cause insulin resistance, atherosclerosis, tissue fibrosis, ischemic stroke and exaggerated myocardial reperfusion injury through Toll-like receptor 4 (TLR4). However, the FN-EDA-TLR4 interacting site is not well established. Therefore, in-silico approaches have been used to study FN-EDA and TLR4 interactions at the interface. In the present study, molecular docking studies of FN-EDA with TLR4-myeloid differentiation factor 2 (MD2) heterodimer have been performed to unravel the FN-EDA-TLR4 interacting sequence. Furthermore, the modulatory role of FN-EDA adjacent domains FNIII(11) and FNIII(12) on its interaction with TLR4-MD2 was investigated. The results show that FN-EDA interacting sequence "SPEDGIRELF" selectively interacts with TLR4 directly near its central and C-terminal domain region. The regulatory domains, FN type III 11 facilitate and 12 impede the FN-EDA-TLR4 interaction. Furthermore, the molecular dynamic simulation studies confirmed that FN-EDA forms a stable complex with TLR4-MD2 heterodimer. In conclusion, FN-EDA interacts and forms a stable complex through its "SPEDGIRELF" sequence at the central and C-terminal domain region of TLR4. The revelation of FN-EDA and TLR4 interacting sites may help design novel therapeutics for drug discovery research.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A normal pattern of mitral inflow predicts a better prognosis following cardiovascular events in early advanced-age patients

Although a mitral inflow pattern usually changes from a normal pattern to an abnormal relaxation pattern as part of the aging process in healthy people, some early advanced-age individuals maintain a normal pattern. We investigated whether a normal pattern of mitral inflow predicts a better prognosis following cardiovascular (CV) events in early advanced-age patients. We enrolled 425 patients aged 60"“65Â years with 0.6"‰<"‰E/A"‰<"‰1.5. Patients were divided according to their mitral inflow pattern, i.e., a normal pattern group (E/A"‰â‰¥"‰1.0, n"‰="‰77) and an abnormal relaxation pattern group (E/A"‰<"‰1, n"‰="‰348), and were evaluated the relationship with CV events. Multivariate regression analysis found that the normal inflow pattern was associated with odds ratios of 0.859 for body mass index (BMI; 95% confidence interval [CI]: 0.778"“0.937), 0.529 for hypertension (0.303"“0.924), and 0.325 for heart rate (0.228"“0.463). During the follow-up period (4.9"‰Â±"‰1.8Â years), the adjusted-hazard ratio was significantly lower in the normal pattern group (HR: 0.119, 95% CI 0.016"“0.910). Kaplan"“Meier curves showed a higher event-free rate for the normal pattern group than for the abnormal relaxation pattern group (p"‰="‰0.0292). Normal inflow pattern in early advanced-age patients predicts a better prognosis following CV events.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

