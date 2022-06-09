ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans celebrates National Seersucker Day on June 9

By WDSU Digital Team
WDSU
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS — U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) invites Americans from all over our country to show off their warm weather finest on this National Seersucker Day. Seersucker suits became popular among New Orleans businessmen in the early 20th century. The tradition...

www.wdsu.com

Comments / 0

Black Enterprise

Minority-Owned, Black-Led Firm Awarded $102.5 Million Levee and Drainage Canal Relocation Project in Louisiana

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Vicksburg District, has awarded Greenup Cajun JV, LLC a $102.5 million dollar construction contract to build hurricane protection structures and move levees and drainage canals in Louisiana’s Plaquemines Parish. The company is minority-owned with a number of African American men and women in leadership roles. In addition, 64 percent of their non-seasonal employees identify as Black or African American.
LOUISIANA STATE
Natchez Democrat

NOLA native finds a quiet life in Natchez

VIDALIA — New Orleans native Lester Walton sat in the shade of a tree in front of a home on Sycamore Street close to where The Dart landed Thursday. He moved to the Miss-Lou in 2010 and has lived in Ferriday and Natchez. Walton said he was taking a...
NATCHEZ, MS
KEDM

Explore the artistry of the Rex Parade and view historic film from 1898, believed to be the earliest surviving footage of New Orleans

Taken from the 1898 Rex film shows the King of Carnival, Charles A. Farwell, riding atop the royal float. Explore the artistry of the Rex Parade in New Orleans with the Louisiana State Museum as historians highlight both the historic imagery and contemporary processes, featuring newly discovered footage of the 1898 parade. The event happens at the Presbytère on Jackson Square on Wednesday, June 22 from 6 to 8 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Greg Berthelot Wins 103rd Louisiana Amateur Golf Championship

AVONDALE, La. — It has been eleven years to the day since Greg Berthelot first hoisted the Louisiana Amateur Championship trophy. He won the 92nd Louisiana Amateur Championship at Oakbourne Country Club in Lafayette when he was 22 years old. Now 33, Berthelot has proven once again that he is the best amateur golfer in Louisiana, taking home the 103rd Louisiana Amateur Championship at TPC Louisiana. Berthelot carded rounds of 72-68-69-70 to finish at nine-under par 279 and win by one shot over Charlie Flynn of Alexandria (72-72-65-71). This is the third year in a row that a four-round total of 9-under par 279 has been the winning score. Berthelot, a native of Baton Rouge, finished runner-up in this championship last year at Squire Creek Country Club, so this victory after such a close call in 2021 is especially sweet.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Louisiana documentary is basis of feature film

The short documentary about David Scotton, who was adopted at birth after his teenaged mother nearly aborted him, is being made into a feature film. “We’ve been so blessed by this beautiful, Louisiana adoption story and can’t wait to share ‘Lifemark’ with the entire world,” executive producer Stephen Kendrick said in a press release.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Upcoming Juneteenth Freedom Festival to celebrate black culture

NEW ORLEANS — Next Sunday, New Orleans will celebrate black culture at the Juneteenth Freedom Festival. This is the first year for the event, which is organized by WBOK 1230 AM. The festival is happening at Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard between MLK Jr. Boulevard and St. Mary Street. Attendees...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
iheart.com

This Is The Best Hidden Bar In Louisiana

Hidden bars and speakeasies are a holdout from a time when the sale of alcohol was prohibited in the country, forcing those looking to imbibe to find a secretive way to party. While prohibition is no longer the law of the land, many people still enjoy the smaller settings and unique atmosphere of these hidden gems.
LOUISIANA STATE
fox8live.com

Tulane Avenue shooting 061222

Four people were wounded early Sunday (June 12) when gunfire erupted outside a Tulane Avenue nightclub, New Orleans police said. A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church. St. Tammany deputy shot 052522. Updated: May. 25, 2022 at 5:00 AM UTC. St. Tammany Parish deputy Kenneth Doby...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Picayune Item

Weir repairs discussed by Supervisors

With the flow of the water at Wilson’s Slough continuing to head more towards Louisiana than Mississippi, drone footage was recently taken to see what can be done to rectify the problem. Les Dungan with Dungan Engineering showed the footage to the Board of Supervisors to demonstrate how much...
