A 'Call for Artists' issued for LeucadiART Walk

Leucadia 101 Mainstreet Association is seeking artists for its annual LeucadiART Walk that takes place Sunday, Aug. 28, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event is held along Coast Highway 101 in Leucadia between Encinitas for Equality, 1900 N. Coast Highway 101, and Coastal Animal Hospital, 434 N. Coast Highway 101. It’s the largest juried art show in North County with 101 artists.

Artists who live in San Diego County may apply at tinyurl.com/LeucadiART by July 15 to be included in promotional materials. Artists who apply after the deadline can still be accepted into the show, but they will not be listed on the event guide.

LeucadiART Walk is a fine art event with no corporate vendors or imported goods. It brings 8,000 people to Leucadia for the day to enjoy and purchase fine art. The event also features live art demos, live music, dancers, activities for kids, a makers market, beer gardens and more. A free, open-air trolley allows attendees to get from place to place with ease.

For more information, email Whitney@leucadia101.com

This story originally appeared in Encinitas Advocate .