LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — An Illinois man could face criminal charges after a pursuit on I-65 in which he was traveling 110 mph on a motorcycle, Indiana State Police say. A state trooper says he saw Taha Qameruddin, 24, from Woodridge, Illinois, exceeding the speed limit of 65 mph while southbound on I-65 a mile south of the State Road 26 exit. Qameruddin didn’t stop for the trooper, leading to a chase. Qameruddin exited at State Road 28 in Clinton County and later went onto County Road 600 West, where he drove into a field and crashed the Honda CBR motorcycle, police say.

LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO