ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

A dispatch from Connecticut Yankee, San Francisco's most Boston bar, for Warriors-Celtics Game 3

By Alex Shultz
SFGate
SFGate
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Connecticut Yankee, San Francisco's most Boston bar, is the real deal - with one big...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
County
San Francisco, CA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
State
Connecticut State
Boston, MA
Basketball
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Norfolk, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayson Tatum
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#Connecticut Yankee#Warriors Celtics Game#The Boston Celtics#New Englanders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
Golf Digest

The best courses you can play near Boston

Though other metropolitan areas like Philadelphia, New York and Chicago are more highly regarded for having great golf, don’t sleep on Boston. Of course, The Country Club at Brookline—which will host its fourth U.S. Open next week—has all the history with the club dating back to 1882 and the first course opening in 1895. But there is other great golf around Boston—with a considerable amount of courses open to the public.
BOSTON, MA
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
15K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy