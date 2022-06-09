NYC kids in healthy eating program have cooking competition

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — The after-school, Go Healthy program wrapped up their year with a cooking competition featuring kids from across New York City.

Kids turned up the heat in the kitchen while incorporating the healthy tips they have learned all year. The program, run by Children’s Aid, aims to fight obesity.

PIX11’s Kala Rama headed to the Frederck Douglad Community Center on Thursday for the competition. She has more from the kids about the lessons they learned — and the delicious food they’ve cooked — in the video above.

