Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper says he's back to '100 percent' for Stanley Cup Final

By Adam Stites
 3 days ago
Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper. Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Avalanche face a tough call for the Stanley Cup Final with goaltender Darcy Kuemper back at full health.

Kuemper, 32, told reporters Thursday that he's now "100 percent" after missing the last three games of the Western Conference Final. The Avalanche turned to Pavel Francouz during the second period of Game 1 when Kuemper left with an upper-body injury. Francouz shut out the Edmonton Oilers in Game 2 and allowed seven goals in the next two games as the Avalanche swept the Oilers.

Avalanche coach Jared Bednar wouldn't reveal to reporters which of the team's two goaltenders is slated to start Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final against either the New York Rangers or Tampa Bay Lightning.

Kuemper started 57 games during the regular season with a .921 save percentage and 2.54 goals allowed per game. Francouz started 21 games with a .916 save percentage and 2.55 goals allowed average.

Colorado won all but two of its games in the first three rounds and is waiting for the winner of the Eastern Conference Final that is currently knotted at two games apiece. Game 5 in New York is set to start at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday.

