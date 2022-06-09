ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

BWXT selected to manufacture microreactors

By Michael Alachnowicz
WDBJ7.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A company based out of Lynchburg will be building...

www.wdbj7.com

Comments / 0

Related
WFXR

USPS holding job fair in Danville on Wednesday

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Those looking for a job will need to spruce up their resumes for a job fair hosted by the Postal Service next week. The Danville Postal Office will hold a job fair on Wednesday, June 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 105 Teal Court. The positions available are both […]
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

First-ever Check Farm Trail welcomes visitors

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The first ever Check Farm Trail Kicked off this morning. The trail included five farms and two local shops across Floyd County. Owner Ed Skopal says they would consider I-Tal Acres a non-traditional farm. For the first time on Sunday, they welcomed people to see what happens behind the scenes.
FLOYD COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lynchburg, VA
Local
Virginia Industry
Local
Virginia Business
Lynchburg, VA
Business
NRVNews

Padgett, Terri McAlister

Terri McAlister Padgett, age 46 of Christiansburg, VA, passed away peacefully on June 9, 2022 to be with her Heavenly Father after a courageous battle with cancer. Terri “Te-Te” was best known for her passionate commitment to her children. The activities and interests of Madison, Mac, and Emma, were the primary focus of her time and attention. Terri took great pride in watching them perform and excel in activities like gymnastics, football, lacrosse, track, and cheerleading from sandlot and rec league through college. Terri loved following the local high school teams and supported the players and coaches. She loved tailgating at Hokie games with friends and family. Terri was a creative cook with a gift for baking cakes for special occasions. Her creative talents were also shown in the incredible Halloween costumes she made for her children.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Court rules for neighbors, against wildlife center

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Supreme Court has ruled against the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center in a legal battle with its neighbors. The dispute started in 2017, when the center wanted to expand to help additional animals. Neighbors sued, citing traffic, light, and noise concerns. The court ruled constructing...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

DMV reminding Virginians to get a REAL ID before May 3, 2023

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you have not received a REAL ID yet, then you may want to add it to your summer to-do list. Beginning May 3, 2023, travelers who wish to board a domestic flight must present a REAL ID compliant state-issued driver’s license or identification card, or another form of federally accepted identification, such as a U.S. passport. The same identification can be used to enter many secure federal facilities.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microreactor#The U S Bwx Technologies#The Department Of Defense
WDBJ7.com

Fundraising for Henrietta Lacks statue nears goal

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - An update now on the effort to honor Roanoke native Henrietta Lacks with a statue in her hometown. Cancer took her life almost 70 years ago, but her cells lived on, fostering major breakthroughs in medical research. So far, a fundraising campaign has brought in about...
ROANOKE, VA
whee.net

Battery storage station operational in Martinsville

A ribbon cutting was held this week at AEP Energy’s new battery storage station in Martinsville. It’s located at a former power substation on Maple Street. AEP officials say the station captures excess energy when consumers are not needing it then it can be brought online on days when the power demand is greater.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
WHSV

Virginia Organizing to hold info session on renters’ rights

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Organizing has started an affordable housing campaign, and they’re hosting an information session to teach people their rights. “Virginia has added additional laws to protect renters’ rights, and we’re gonna cover some of those additions,” Aline Jackson-Diggs, member of Virginia Organizing said.
WAYNESBORO, VA
NRVNews

Private Special Education Day School to Open

The Hughes Educational Center, Christiansburg Campus, is pleased to announce the opening of our private special education school on August 17, 2022. The school will serve children and adolescents struggling with mental health disorders including Autism and Intellectual Disabilities. A ribbon cutting event will take place August 16, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. EST. All members of the media are welcome to attend the event.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

7@four previews Danville crowd-funder for “great ideas”

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The River District Association in Danville has announce the start of a new quarterly program called Start-Up Slam, adding to its existing slate of programming to support new and existing businesses. Watch the video for a preview of the event. The first Start-Up Slam is scheduled...
DANVILLE, VA
WFXR

Roanoke Valley motorcycle group rides for charity

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Motorcyclists around Roanoke met up to take a ride for charity on Saturday. The Roanoke Valley Harley Owners Group went for a 100-mile ride to benefit Carilion Children’s Miracle Network. The ride started at the Roanoke Valley Harley Davidson and ended back at Belmont Park. Fundraising efforts also included 50/50 tickets, […]
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy