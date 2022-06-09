Travis County, Hays County move to 'medium' risk for COVID-19 under CDC guidelines

AUSTIN (Talk1370.com) -- Increasing cases of COVID-19 have prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to raise Travis and Hays Counties to a "medium" risk level.

The agency's three-stage "community risk level" system, which rolled out in February, is based on the number of new cases in the past seven days, new hospital admissions in the past seven days, and the percentage of staffed hospital beds being used by patients with COVID-19.

Caldwell County has been at the "medium" risk stage for three weeks in a row.

"We’re seeing steady increases in case totals and hospitalizations which is incredibly concerning,” said Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Desmar Walkes. “We need everyone to do their part, especially those who are at higher risk. Wear a mask inside when gathering with others. We know that this will help protect loved ones at risk for poor outcomes and our hospital system.”

As of Thursday, Travis County added 202.99 new cases per 100,000 residents in the past seven days, which is just slightly over the "medium" threshold of 200 cases for every 100,000 residents. Hays County is up to 219.82 new cases per 100,000 residents, while Caldwell County is at 231.31.

23 other counties across the state are in the medium-risk category, including several in the Houston area and the Rio Grande Valley, Bexar County, and a handful of counties across West Texas and the Panhandle. Only one county in Texas - Hidalgo County - is at the "high risk" level.

According to Austin Public Health, people who are up to date with their COVID-19 vaccinations are encouraged to mask when social distancing is not possible. Otherwise, masking remains optional when gathering, dining, and shopping.

For those at risk of severe illness, you are encouraged to wear a mask and get up to date with vaccines as soon as possible.