Overall, we are a very comparison-heavy society. You’ve heard of the phrase “Keeping up with the Joneses,” right? Well, that apparently (according to the internet) originates with a comic strip of the same name that originated in 1913. What does that mean? It means that we have talked about being jealous of other people for well over 100 years. That just means talking about it. We’ve been comparing ourselves to others for many millennia now.

HEALTH ・ 19 HOURS AGO