Greenwood Lake Air Show gears up for weekend display

The Greenwood Lake Air Show is preparing for their latest annual performance this weekend.

This year’s “aero-batic” display will be held on the border of Orange County and New Jersey – in West Milford.

There are three shows altogether starting on Friday and through Sunday.

The show’s announcer says this year’s show will feature special pilot acts, including one by five time world champion, Rob Holland.

“We are just fired up for what’s going to be a jam-packed weekend full of just some of the greatest air show aircraft and pilots anyplace,” said Luke Carrico. “We have performers coming in from all across the country this weekend and what’s turning out to be another great year.”

This is the Greenwood Lake Airshow’s 13th annual performance.

Information about show times and tickets can be found here.