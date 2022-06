SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Just like our Thursday, scattered rain and thunderstorms have developed once again around Mid-Michigan. Thankfully just like Thursday also, we’re not seeing any severe storms this afternoon. Of course, the storms that are out there are nothing to sneeze at with heavy rain and cloud to ground lightning, but it certainly could be worse. Although we’re not seeing as dramatic of a clearing trend behind these areas of rain today, none of this activity is expected to completely ruin the evening.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO