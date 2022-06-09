ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluebird Bio Secures FDA Advisory Committee's Endorsement For Neurodegenerative Disease Drug

By Ragothaman Srinivasan
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Cellular, Tissue, and Gene Therapies Advisory Committee (CTGTAC) unanimously voted in favour of Bluebird bio’s BLUE elivaldogene autotemcel (eli-cel) for the treatment of early active cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD) in patients less than 18 years of age. The advisory committee's recommendation is...

