Louisville, KY

Lawsuit: ‘Fatigue’ over Breonna Taylor case favors Louisville police

By DYLAN LOVAN, The Associated Press
 6 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A lawsuit filed against the city of Louisville by the neighbors of Breonna Taylor who had police bullets fly into their apartment has an interesting twist.

The neighbors are asking a judge to move their lawsuit out of Louisville because “fatigue” over the Taylor case could sway a jury in favor of the police.

The motion from Cody Etherton and Chelsey Napper said Taylor’s “ghost haunts any legal proceeding in Louisville.”

They argue the acquittal in March of former officer Brett Hankison showed the bias against Etherton and Napper’s case. The two had testified against Hankison.

LOUISVILLE, KY
