ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGN News

Little Village fresh market opens with community center

By Jewell Hillery
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mPIH2_0g65kFaD00

CHICAGO The ribbon was cut on Thursday for the opening of Pan de Vida Fresh Market in Little Village, aiming to address food insecurity in the area.

The new and improved Pan de Vida located in an old storefront is now completely remodeled, giving clients a sense of dignity as they make their selections.

The rows of fresh fruits and vegetables, along with other staples are completely free. Clients are welcome to shop at the new market once a week.

In addition to the market, Pan de Vida has a multi-purpose room on the second floor for the community to use technology and gather in a safe space.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 1

Related
Austin Weekly News

West Side fresh food market to get a permanent home

Austin Harvest, a fresh food market run by students from By The Hand Club’s after school program, received a $250,000 Chicago Recovery Plan Community Development Grant last month. Between this and By The Hand’s fundraising, the nonprofit now has enough money to build something it has long sought —...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Old Irving Park pancake house closes

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. Golden Nugget Pancake House Closes In Old Irving Park After 52 Years, Leaving Neighbors ‘Heartbroken’: The neighborhood’s Golden Nugget, once a 24-hour spot, closed Sunday after struggling with slower sales and finding workers.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Brews and ‘Baahhs’ is a craft beer and goat visit experience

OAK PARK, Ill. — A goat farm on the West Side is teaming up with an Oak Park brewery. The experience gives people the opportunity to hang with the animals and then grab a beer. Glenn Art farm has paired up with One Lake Brewing for a one-of-a-kind experience that starts with the goats. Early […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Little Village#Fresh Fruits#Vegetables#Food Security#Food Drink#Pan De Vida Fresh Market#Nexstar Media Inc#Wgn Tv
WGN News

Over $100K raised at GiGi’s Playhouse event in Hoffman Estates

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. – Hundreds of people gathered in Hoffman Estates Sunday to raise money for GiGi’s Playhouse. A 5K run was one of the events that took place outside the NOW Arena as part of the GiGi Fit Acceptance Challenge. The event raised money for Gigi’s Playhouse which provides free developmental and educational programs […]
HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL
WGN News

Woman helping to feed Back of the Yards community for decades

CHICAGO – A community fixture in Back of the Wards was celebrated Sunday for her work helping to feed people.  Recently, a West Loop church also stepped up to help.  For decades, Frieda Holley has served up food and lots of love. She started when her children were small and they saw the need in the […]
CHICAGO, IL
PLANetizen

Preserving Chicago’s Affordable Housing

Hadassah Patterson, writing in Next City, reminds the reader that new construction only makes up roughly one quarter of the affordable housing market. “The rest is comprised of Naturally Occurring Affordable Housing, or NOAH, which falls between subsidized housing and high-rent buildings.” The city of Chicago, Patterson writes, lost 10 percent of its NOAH between 2012 and 2019, putting this reliable source of affordable housing in peril.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Thousands fill Division Street for Puerto Rican parade

CHICAGO — Chicago’s annual tradition of the Puerto Rican parade was held Saturday in Humboldt Park. Division Street was full of celebration as thousands of people honored Puerto Rican art, culture and music. The showcase of Puerto Rican culture included 37 floats and an estimated 5,000 participants. The parade is part of the four-day festival. […]
CHICAGO, IL
letsbeardown.com

HORSES STRUGGLING TO KEEP UP WITH THE POTHOLES IN DOWNTOWN CHICAGO

Being a horse in downtown Chicago is not the easier job in the world. With the heat and the lack of green grass, it can be tough. However, I am certain that all of these horse owners are taking great care of the animal. Unfortunately for this fella, he walked on the equivalent of a "pothole" for horses in the middle of the street...
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

737 W Washington Boulevard #1704

Enjoy Chicago living in PRIME West Loop! Incredible 2 bed/2 bath condo with East facing views of Downtown Chicago, spacious balcony, floor to ceiling windows offering plenty of sunlight, updated flooring, and convenient in-unit laundry. Recently updated kitchen with SS appliances, kitchen island, and beautiful white cabinets. Massive master bedroom has canned lighting, large windows, an amazing master bathroom with a full tub, stand-in shower, and dual-sink vanity!!! Building has 24 hour door staff, outdoor sundeck, fitness center, package receiving room, on-site management, and has INDOOR ACCESS to neighboring Whole Foods! Parking spot and Storage INCLUDED in rent. Located close to public transportation and easy access to highways as well. This unit will not last long!!!
CHICAGO, IL
dornob.com

Hem House Brings Modern Charm to Chicago Suburbs at an Affordable Price

A pair of architects and a real estate developer have crafted a single-family home in Chicago that’s actually affordable to most buyers, and it has tons of modern personality to offer. Developed on one of Chicago’s typical 25-by-125-foot residential lots, the 1,300-square-foot Hem House was the brainchild of Ann...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

$20M project to expand The Ark in West Rogers Park

CHICAGO — A longtime human services center that provides critical resources for the Chicago area’s Jewish community is expanding. The Ark held a groundbreaking Friday for a new addition of more than 14,000-square-feet at its facility in West Rogers Park.  This will help the organization reach a thousand more people in the Jewish community every year with […]
ADVOCACY
fox32chicago.com

Chicago festival organizers announce free gas giveaway for attendees

CHICAGO - Organizers of the 29th annual Caribbean International Festival of Life have announced a major gas giveaway. The festival will be held July 2-4 in Chicago’s Washington Park neighborhood. On Thursday, organizers announced a $3,000 gas giveaway. A portion will be given to festival attendees in the form...
CHICAGO, IL
Adrian Holman

Pre-Juneteenth Fashion pop-up show on 6/12

The online boutique Sista2Susta Stuff & Things, Inc. will be hosting the Pre-Juneteenth Fashion Pop-up Show on Sunday, June 12th from 2 PM until 8 PM CST at the Zhou B Art Center in the heart of Chicago. Admission to the event will be free of charge, but you do have to register for your name to be on the entry list.
CHICAGO, IL
rejournals.com

Marcus & Millichap closes sale of retail center in Northwest Indiana

Marcus & Millichap closed the sale of 9140 Calumet Avenue, a 5,207-square-foot quick-service restaurant retail strip center in Munster, Indiana. The property sold for $2.85 million. Mitchell Kiven and Nicholas Kanich, first vice presidents and investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s downtown Chicago office, marketed the property on behalf of...
Eater

A Mammoth New Food Hall Launches Inside the Old Post Office and Six More Openings

It seems safe to say that summer has finally arrived and that it’s finally okay to put away the winter gear and make reservations for the patio. And all over the city, bar and restaurant owners who were waiting for better weather to open are finally seizing the moment. The following are just some of the restaurants that have opened — or reopened — their dining rooms, patios, and takeout windows. It will be updated periodically.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy