From Fire Chief John D. Wynn, Jr. This morning, at 04:14 a.m. The City of Natchitoches Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire at The Mariner’s Restaurant. Engine 1, Engine 3, truck 1, Rescue 1 and C2 were dispatched to the scene. Firefighters arrived on scene and found flames showing through the roof. A call back page for all off duty firefighters was sent out and Fire District 6 was requested for mutual aid. No further details available at this time and no reported injuries from this incident.

NATCHITOCHES, LA ・ 21 HOURS AGO