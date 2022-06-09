ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport fire department rescues 5 dogs outside Thursday morning house fire

By Makenzie Boucher, Shreveport Times
 3 days ago

Five dogs were rescued outside a Shreveport home that burned down Thursday morning.

Shreveport Fire Department received a call at 10:30 a.m. to the 2000 block of Wool Street for a home on fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters located a fully involved home. The blaze spread to the yard catching several vehicles on fire from the intense heat.

The homeowner was able to safely escape unharmed prior to the arrival of firefighters, but five dogs had to be rescued from the yard.

Due to the condition of the home and the magnitude, a defensive attack was used to extinguish the fire. The blaze was brought under control at 11:06 a.m.

No injuries were reported and the fire is currently under investigation.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Shreveport fire department rescues 5 dogs outside Thursday morning house fire

