Riverview, FL

Family member fatally shoots relative after argument in Riverview, deputies say

By Amy Gehrt
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
One person was shot to death after what started as a verbal disagreement between two family members in Riverview Thursday afternoon, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

A 911 caller reported a shooting in the 8300 block of Arabian Dunes Place around 12:30 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The person who was shot was taken to an area hospital, where they died, the release said.

A verbal disagreement occurred before the shooting, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives are in the process of interviewing relatives to gather more information, and the shooter is cooperating with authorities, the release said.

The Sheriff’s Office did not provide the name, age or gender of either the victim or the shooter.

No other details about the ongoing investigation have been released as of this writing.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Suspect arrested in Westfield Brandon shooting

Deputies have arrested a man they suspect injured one person during a Friday shooting outside the Westfield Brandon mall. Quran Deandre Johnson, 19, was arrested Saturday while operating a stolen vehicle, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said. He faces multiple charges, including attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and simple battery.
BRANDON, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Man accused of shooting 2 people 'several times' in Tampa arrested

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a 50-year-old man they say shot and injured two people early Saturday morning in Tampa. Just after 1:30 a.m., George Rivera shot two people he knew off of Stillridge Drive, the sheriff's office explains. The group was reportedly hanging out earlier in the evening before the shooting.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Suspect identified in Brandon mall shooting

BRANDON — The man suspected in a shooting at the Westfield Brandon mall has been identified. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Quran Deandre Johnson, 19. Johnson faces multiple charges, including attempted second degree murder. Anyone with information about Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to call the...
BRANDON, FL
tampabeacon.com

Tampa Police investigating shooting

TAMPA — The Tampa Police Department continues investigating a June 10 shooting that sent a 16-year-old victim to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. According to reports, TPD officers responded to reports of shots heard on the 3200 block of E. Diana Street at approximately 1:50 p.m. Officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm and had the victim transported to an area hospital. The location is between E. Hanna and E. Sligh avenues and just west of N. 40th Street.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Shooting prompts lockdown at Brandon mall, 1 person injured

BRANDON — The Westfield Brandon mall was briefly on lockdown Friday afternoon after a shooting outside the mall that injured one person, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the Westfield Brandon mall, 459 Brandon Town Center Dr., Brandon, after receiving reports of a shooting...
BRANDON, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
timesnewsexpress.com

Three Teens Arrested For Armed Burglary In Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– On Thursday, June 9, Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested three juveniles for armed burglary after they broke into two vehicles and stole two firearms in Lakeland. The three teens were on juvenile probation at the time of their arrest. Chelsea McGhee,...
POLK COUNTY, FL
wogx.com

Watch: Convicted felon tries to run from Florida police during traffic stop, crashes car, video shows

OCALA, Fla. - Video shows the moment Ocala police say a convicted felon and sex offender tried to run from them during a traffic stop and then crashed his car. It happened earlier this month when an officer pulled Frank Dykes over for allegedly not wearing his seatbelt. When the officer asked for his license and registration, they say Dykes tried to drive away, nearly missing another patrol car and spinning out in the street.
OCALA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

