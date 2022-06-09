POLK COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH’S KIDS AT CASTLE EVENTS RETURNS FOR ANOTHER SUMMER
kroxam.com
4 days ago
The Polk County Public Health’s Wellness Coalition, the Statewide Health Improvement Partnership (SHIP), University of Minnesota Extension, along with the Early Childhood Initiative are bringing back their summer family events at Castle Park, known as Kids at Castle, starting on Monday, June 13, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The events...
Due to the impending weather forecast of thunderstorms, the Polk County Public Health Kids at Castle event will be postponed to the next date, July 11. If the weather is nice, Polk County Public Health encourages you to still get outside with your families today. Keep your eye on the sky and stay up to date with weather forecasts.
The City of Crookston is experiencing some water discoloration. It is caused by iron in the water system. The City has announced that it is safe to use and drink, but citizens may want to use caution when doing laundry during this time. City crews are addressing this problem and hope to have it cleared up in a day or two.
The Crookston City Council met last night in the Crookston City Council Chambers in the lower level of Crookston City Hall. PRESENTATIONS AND PUBLIC INFORMATION ANNOUNCEMENTS. The Council opened the meeting with a presentation by the Scruffy Tails Humane Society about an update on the organization. The Council heard from Board President Nancy Sykes, who introduced the organization to the City and explained their role in how they were an animal shelter that wished to help cats and dogs in the City and support the people that help and own pets. Humane Society Treasurer Diane Christianson briefly explained the history of the Humane Society and how it became an organization focused on taking in and caring for unwanted and lost animals. She then gave an overview of their Finances, revealing that much of their income over the last year has come in from donations, grants, and adoptions, as well as revealing that they used the money on purchasing items to help these pets in their time of need. Shelter Manager Nicole Heskin explained what the Society does to the animals that come into their care and how they partnered with the Crookston Police Department, Marshall County Sheriff’s Department, and other animal rescue organizations in Minnesota and Wisconsin to help animals. She then demonstrated the Society’s website and how people can use it to donate their animals or where people can go to find other shelters and pet medical centers. She then revealed some of the projects the Society had planned, hoping that they hoped to renovate their dog adoption area, impound area, and outdoor space for play yards for the dogs. President Nancy Sykes then asked for support from the community to help them grow and support the animals. Pictures of the three Scruffy Tail Humane Society representatives and their presentation can be seen below.
The Crookston Area Chamber of Commerce has announced that Crazy Days are coming! Crazy Days will take place on Thursday, July 21, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. This year’s theme is carnival/fair. Businesses will be able to participate in a storefront/window decorations contest with special incentives available to buyers everywhere.
The University of Minnesota Crookston announced the hiring of Jess Bengtson as communications specialist. Bengtson will be a member of the University and Alumni Relations team under Director of University and Alumni Relations Brandy Chaffee. Bengtson joins UMC from the Crookston Times where she served as the managing editor for the newspaper.
Lorraine Gredvig, 93, Fertile MN, passed away peacefully on June 6, 2022, at RiverView Hospital in Crookston, MN surrounded by her family. Lorraine was born April 2, 1929, to Fred and Gladys (Lunden) Madson in Little Falls, MN. In 1933 she moved with her family to a farm near Mizpah, MN. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith by attending Bethesda Lutheran Church in Mizpah.
Grand Forks Road Crews will begin Mill & Overlay projects at various locations around Grand Forks that will result in short road closures during the overlay (resurfacing) portion of the project. Red Dot Place will be closed for resurfacing on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. This closure is scheduled to be...
The Trinity Lutheran Church in Crookston’s sweet annual Rhubarb Festival and Bake Sale returns on Thursday, June 16. Its Bake Sale starts at 10:30 a.m., and the Festival and Luncheon begin at 11:00 a.m. in the Trinity Church’s Dining Room. Trinity’s Women of ELCA is hosting the event, and everyone is invited to enjoy the Luncheon and/or donate items for the Bake Sale for the cost of $12.
For over three weeks, a drain in front of the Crookston U.S. Post Office has been overflowing and leaking out on the sidewalk and roadway near the intersection of S. Broadway and East Fletcher Street. Crookston Public Works Director Brandon Carlson has reported that it is a Service Leak that the City is aware of but reported that the service is privately owned by the Post Office. “It’s not a City issue. The services are privately owned, so the only thing that the City is responsible for is the water main. So, everything tapped after the main is a private property issue,” Public Works Director Brandon Carlson explained. “There’s the service insurance policy that’s on every water bill, so as long as the leak is from the main to the curb stop, it’ll cover it, but if it’s from the curb stop into the building, then it’s on the property owner,” he added.
The Crookston Boy Scout Troop 41 will perform a Flag Retirement Ceremony tonight at 7:00 p.m. in the South Parking Lot of Golden Link Senior Center. Everyone is welcome to attend, with complimentary coffee and pie being served after the ceremony. If you have any questions, you can contact Margee...
Janice Medona Bakken, 84, died peacefully at home on Sunday, June 5, 2022, surrounded by her family who loved her so much. She was born on May 22, 1938, to Theodore & Eva (Blackstad) Knutson in Crookston, MN. Jan was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church. In 1957, the day...
Robert Allen “Bobby” Johnson, 69, of Crookston, MN, passed away unexpectedly early Saturday morning, June 11, 2022, at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND with loving family comforting him. Bobby was born in Crookston on January 11, 1953, the son of Charles and Mamie (Berg) Johnson. He attended...
In Progress/Studio 110 in partnership with Alluma and the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota held a special Community Red Carpet Event at the Grand Theatre in Crookston on Saturday, June 11 at 1:00 p.m. for three students that won 1st place in their categories of the 17th Annual MY HERO International Film Festival.
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston made the following arrests. Lucas Paul Gilbertson, 40, of East Grand Forks, for Bringing Stolen Goods into the State. Dalton Patrick Moore, 31, of Twin Valley, for 3rd-Degree DUI. Jerome Anthony White, 21, of Cass Lake, for Fleeing a Police Officer in a...
On June 12, 2022, The Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a report missing 20-month-old child who walked from a residence in Fisher Township. It was reported that the child had possibly walked into the nearby woods that surround the property. Law enforcement and first responders responded to the area....
The Crookston 9u Boys Soccer team won the 9/10 and Under division championship of the 21st Annual Detroit Lakes Rotary 3-on-3 soccer tournament. The boys first tied a team from the Morris Area 1-1. Then beat two teams from Detroit Lakes 4-0 and 2-0. This put them in 3rd place after the Round Robin, but because the 2nd-place team left after their game, Crookston was allowed to play in the Championship game against a Detroit Lakes 10u team, where they won 1-0.
Jacey Wojchowski of Badger/Greenbush-Middle River (BGMR), Abby Flaagan of Thief River Falls, Bella Amiot of Red Lake Falls and Asher Burslie of BGMR played in the Minnesota High School All-Star Softball Game in Mankato on Sunday, June 12. Flaagan played in the Class AA games while the others played in the Class A games.
Comments / 0