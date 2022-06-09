ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston Chamber of Commerce head calls for federal oversight of MBTA

By Ross Cristantiello
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago

"Commuters are angry."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pqu9E_0g65inTD00
James Rooney, President and CEO of The Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce, sounded off on the various issues plaguing the MBTA. Jessica Rinaldi/Boston Globe Staff

As the MBTA awaits the findings of a wide-ranging safety inspection conducted by federal officials, the head of the The Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce has weighed in on the problems surrounding the T.

In a series of posts on Twitter Chamber President and CEO James E. Rooney expressed his support for the inspection, which was announced by Federal Transit Administration officials in April.

“Commuters are angry. Last week’s Green Line collision is the latest in a long-running series of serious problems that plague greater Boston’s MBTA every day,” Rooney wrote.

He continued, citing a WBUR report that revealed Massachusetts traffic has rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, but T ridership is still not nearly where it was before COVID struck. Of course, the additional health risks associated with public transit compared to riding in cars is a factor, but Rooney also pegged this discrepancy on riders’ lack of trust that the T will provide safe, reliable transportation.

He’s not alone. When the FTA announced its inspection, officials said they were “extremely concerned with the ongoing safety issues,” surrounding the T. Since the FTA’s power to oversee transit safety was expanded by Congress in 2012, the organization has only once conducted an inspection similar to the one happening now in Boston.

In 2015, the FTA completed a safety inspection of D.C.’s Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, The Boston Globe reported. That inspection found multiple safety issues and prompted the FTA to take over direct oversight of WMATA for more than three years. A similar fate could be in store for the MBTA.

The inspection was prompted by numerous, and occasionally deadly, recent accidents and derailments involving MBTA trains. Perhaps the most notable was the April incident where 39-year-old Robinson Lalin was dragged to his death after his arm got stuck in a Red Line door at Broadway Station.

More recently, two Green Line trains collided near Government Center, injuring four train operators. One of those trains was traveling at least twice the posted speed limit, NBC 10 Boston reported. The train also sped through a red light before the crash, WCVB reported.

This was the second time in a year that two Green Line trains collided. These accidents could have been prevented by technology first recommended to the MBTA by the federal government in 2009, the Globe reported.

Last month, a new Orange Line train derailed due to the improper installation of brake bolts. The entire new fleet was pulled for inspection, and a similar problem was found on seven other trains.

On Wednesday, a Commuter Rail train on the Newburyport/Rockport Line derailed, causing delays.

On Twitter, Rooney cited federal data, writing that more than 1,300 T riders were injured riding, waiting, or leaving a station since 2010.

“The FTA’s oversight role of the MBTA is necessary. The FTA’s emphasis on action that leads to improvement should extend across all aspects of the T,” Rooney wrote.

Aside from safety concerns, the MBTA could also be facing serious financial problems. On Thursday the T’s oversight board unanimously approved a $2.55 billion budget for the next fiscal year, according to the Globe. This was made possible by pandemic-related relief money and rainy day funds, but a long term problem remains: the T’s expenses are dramatically outpacing the amount of revenue coming in, the Globe reported. Next summer, T officials estimate that the organization will face a $236 million gap in its operating budget.

Pre-pandemic, about 33 percent of the T’s operating revenue came from fares. Next fiscal year, officials estimate that only 19 percent of revenue will come from fares, the Globe reported.

Comments / 1

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

MBTA to try urine sensors on elevators

BOSTON — Urine trouble no more, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority hopes, with a new program to tackle public urination in system elevators with technology. The MBTA, which services Boston and the surrounding area, is launching a pilot program this summer in which urine detection sensors will be placed in four downtown elevators. The sensors alert transit ambassadors, who can dispatch a cleaning crew, the Boston Herald reported.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Traffic
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
CNHI

Report: Pot shop fees erratic, inconsistent

BOSTON -- Cities and towns have squeezed tens of millions of dollars in fees from cannabis businesses since retail sales were authorized, according to a new report, which argues the system is plagued by a lack of transparency and oversight. The report released by the Massachusetts Cannabis Business Association, a...
Boston

Sumner Tunnel closures to begin this weekend

The tunnel is scheduled to be closed for 36 weekends while a full restoration is done. Weekend closures are about to begin for the Sumner Tunnel. Starting this weekend, the tunnel is scheduled to be closed for 36 weekends, starting every Friday at 11 p.m. Traffic will resume in the tunnel at 5 a.m. Mondays.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mbta#Greater Boston#Traffic Accident#Twitter Chamber#Green Line#Wbur#Mapoli#Fta
NECN

Medford Residents Want City to Take Steps to Fix Rat Problem

There's a rat problem in Medford, Massachusetts, so much so that you can see their burrows from the street. Neighbors in one neighborhood say MBTA construction moved in, and then so did the rats. Homeowner Lani Mimmo pointed out the burrows in her yard to NBC10 Boston on Thursday and...
MEDFORD, MA
westobserver.com

The Cambridge bike lane battle is heading to court

A faction of local business owners and residents in Cambridge sued the city Friday, seeking to reel back an ambitious bike lane expansion project that they say will eliminate precious parking spaces and devastate small businesses. The suit, filed by the newly formed group Cambridge Streets for All, asks a...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Boston

MBTA derailment causes delays on Newburyport/Rockport Line

The "low speed upright derailment" caused delays on the commute home Wednesday evening. Delays are lingering for passengers on the Newburyport/Rockport commuter rail line following the derailment of the 3:07 p.m. train from Rockport. It was a “low speed upright derailment” near Beverly according to the MBTA, and buses were...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Golf Digest

The best courses you can play near Boston

Though other metropolitan areas like Philadelphia, New York and Chicago are more highly regarded for having great golf, don’t sleep on Boston. Of course, The Country Club at Brookline—which will host its fourth U.S. Open next week—has all the history with the club dating back to 1882 and the first course opening in 1895. But there is other great golf around Boston—with a considerable amount of courses open to the public.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Historic sign shines again at site of former Boston chocolate factory

BOSTON — More than five decades after it went dark, a historic sign will again light up a Boston neighborhood each night. The Walter Baker Factory sign, once a landmark in the Lower mills area of Dorchester, was rescued with the help of a Community Preservation Grant from the city of Boston and support from numerous donors.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Boston Public Schools ends mask mandate

Last month, State Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley announced the state is ending its test-and-stay program. Boston Public Schools will end its mask mandate starting Monday, according to a letter sent out by Superintendent Brenda Cassellius Wednesday afternoon. BPS was among the last remaining districts across the state that kept a mask mandate in place after the state in February lifted its requirement that masks be worn in school, leaving the decision to local leaders.
BOSTON, MA
97.5 WOKQ

$20.5 Million Massachusetts Estate on Boston’s North Shore Let’s You Live the Great Gatsby Lifestyle

This place is understandably called Rock Edge, in the prestigious Prides Crossing neighborhood of Beverly on the North Shore of Boston. Built in 1911, this $20.5 million home is currently the 2nd most expensive single-family listing in Massachusetts. Cape Cod boasts the most expensive one, which I've attached below so that you can look at it after strolling through the gallery of photos for Rock Edge.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
48K+
Followers
17K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy