Shalimar man sentenced back to prison for drug trafficking 3 months after release

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — A Shalimar man is serving 30 years in federal prison for drug charges going back to 2020.

Okaloosa County deputies arrested Rodney Jerome McNabb, 41, in January 2020. With a search warrant, deputies found two kilograms of cocaine, one kilogram of heroin, two firearms and approximately $138,000 in cash in a home on Shalimar Court.

McNabb was sentenced on May 19, 2022, for the drug charges. McNabb was also charged with aggravated battery on an officer for the January 7, 2020 arrest.

According to the arrest report, McNabb, his wife and three kids were at the Shalimar home when deputies came to search. McNabb told deputies the items in the home belonged to him, and not his family.

McNabb has a history in federal prison, serving 16 years on previous drug trafficking charges. McNabb was released from prison three months before the 2020 charges were filed.











The full post from OCSO reads:

On May 19, 2022, Rodney Jerome McNabb was sentenced to 360 months in the Federal Bureau of Prisons. McNabb was arrested on January 7, 2020 after a search warrant was executed at his residence in Shalimar, Florida. During the search warrant, approximately two kilograms of cocaine, one kilogram of heroin, and two firearms were located and seized. McNabb was also in possession of approximately $138,000 in US Currency, which was also seized. The investigation was conducted by the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office Multi-Agency Drug Task Force, which consists of the DEA, Crestview Police Department and Fort Walton Beach Police Department.

