Shalimar man sentenced back to prison for drug trafficking 3 months after release

By Kimber Collins
 3 days ago

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — A Shalimar man is serving 30 years in federal prison for drug charges going back to 2020.

Okaloosa County deputies arrested Rodney Jerome McNabb, 41, in January 2020. With a search warrant, deputies found two kilograms of cocaine, one kilogram of heroin, two firearms and approximately $138,000 in cash in a home on Shalimar Court.

McNabb was sentenced on May 19, 2022, for the drug charges. McNabb was also charged with aggravated battery on an officer for the January 7, 2020 arrest.

According to the arrest report, McNabb, his wife and three kids were at the Shalimar home when deputies came to search. McNabb told deputies the items in the home belonged to him, and not his family.

McNabb has a history in federal prison, serving 16 years on previous drug trafficking charges. McNabb was released from prison three months before the 2020 charges were filed.

The full post from OCSO reads:

Facebook post from the Okaloos County Sheriff’s Office
