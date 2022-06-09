ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

American Family Championship: Locals Steve Stricker, Jerry Kelly ready for their hometown tourney

By Gazette staff
 3 days ago

MADISON

The PGAtour.com website playfully coined a new name for the American Family Insurance Championship, the PGA Tour Champions event set to run today through Sunday at University Ridge Golf Course.

The website called it “The Jerry Kelly Open presented by Steve Stricker.”

All kidding aside, that wouldn’t be a bad name for the sixth iteration of the tournament drawing many of the world’s best players age 50 and older.

After all, Stricker—an Edgerton native who now lives in Waunakee—was a driving force behind the creation of the charity tournament, held at the University of Wisconsin’s home course.

And Kelly, a Madison East graduate, has won the last two AmFam championships. He beat Fred Couples and Miguel Angel Hernandez by one stroke last year, and won a playoff over Stricker and Retief Goosen in 2019. The event was not held in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Tack on the fact that Striker and Kelly—and their families—have been friends for a long, long time and it makes sense that Stricker loves this weekend more than just about any other.

“We’ve been friends for a lot of years,” Stricker said of Kelly at a pre-tournament news conference. “I was just telling somebody else we played junior golf together back in the early ‘80s—and that’s a long time ago, all of a sudden.

“We love the (Kelly) family, we love how they are, how they act. Great family man in Jerry and he’s always been very good to us. So we have a nice relationship.”

And, as the 2019 AmFam playoff showed, a friendly competitive nature.

That side of their friendship has been amped up lately. Last week, Kelly picked up his first PGA Tour Champions victory of the season and ninth overall—taking advantage of a putting tip from Stricker to beat Kirk Triplett in a playoff to win the Principal Charity Classic in Des Moines, Iowa.

And less than a month ago, Stricker brought a happy tear to the eyes of many in the golf world by winning a playoff for the title of The Tradition in Birmingham, Alabama—with his wife, Nicki, serving as his caddy.

Both victories were extra meaningful because of the off-the-course issues both players have had to deal with this year.

Last fall—not long after captaining the U.S. team to a runaway victory in the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in Kohler—Stricker took ill with a mysterious illness.

He was in and out of the hospital for two weeks during that span, suffering from inflammation around his heart and liver issues. He lost 25 pounds and much of his strength and stamina.

After a lot of work, he returned for the Insperity Invitational and finished second in the event on May 1. Next came the win in The Tradition and an eighth-place tie behind Kelly last week.

“I’m excited where I’m going. I’m feeling better,” Stricker said this week. “I’m starting to get stronger and I’m seeing some better things in my game.”

Kelly’s mind lately hasn’t strayed far from his wife, Carol, who recently underwent surgery to remove her right kidney after doctors found a cancerous mass almost as large as the kidney itself. Kelly said the condition will not require radiation or chemotherapy and has a high survival rate.

“Carol’s been going through some time times and so we’ve been trying to help and be there for them for that,” Stricker said.

And Stricker knows that Kelly is motivated as can be to go for what would be a third straight AmFam title in his hometown.

“I see him as a real contender each and every week,” Stricker said. “When he’s playing well, he drives it extremely straight, good iron player. He’s streaky with the putter, but when he’s putting well, he’s very good. Good short game, good wedge player.

“He has this little bulldog mentality. He’s a fighter. He’s a hockey player, that’s what he learned growing up, and he took it to the golf game. … He’s definitely one of the guys to beat here this week, he’s proven that.”

As for Stricker’s feelings on his own chances, he’s a little more subdued. After all, he has taken on a lot of extra off-the-course responsibilities as one of the organizers of the tournament.

“To see the support we get … is pretty overwhelming at times. It’s very cool,” Stricker said. “(But) it’s a tough week for me. I mean, not only are there a lot of responsibilities, but there’s a lot of expectations that I put on myself to try and play well and try to win.

“And then we’ve got to beat Jerry, right? That’s the biggest thing, because he’s usually right up there around the top.”

