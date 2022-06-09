ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

What’s happening with War Memorial Golf Course? City leaders say money is holding progress back

By Jessica Ranck
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46YixI_0g65i8Yn00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Nearly three years after its closing, questions still loom around War Memorial Golf Course and what will be done with the open space.

“It wasn’t a hard course, it wasn’t an easy course, it was relatively inexpensive,” said Michael Lane.

Lane, who now walks the park almost every day, says he spent a lot of time at War Memorial when it was open to golfers.

The course shut down in 2019 due to budget cuts but ever since the city says they have hoped to do something bigger and better with the space.

As the Jan. 6 hearings begin, what are the statuses of the Arkansans charged?

Shortly after its closure, the city put together a task force to decide the future of the golf course. Three years later and nothing has been done.

“Obviously, they don’t have a plan otherwise they would have started doing something,” said Lane.

Our crews reached out to the city for answers.

Leland Couch with Little Rock Parks and Recreation says money is the main reason nothing has been done with the space thus far.

In 2021, a vote to give the board some extra cash was turned down as part of Mayor Frank Scott Jr.’s sales tax initiative.

Couch says they will try again in August, putting a bond before voters that if passed would give Parks and Rec $24.6 Million for improvements, some of which could go to War Memorial.

“I think everybody pretty much figures nothing’s going to happen to it,” said Lane.

Lane walks along War Memorial Park every day. He says he’s done waiting.

“It’s still costing the city money with the only return being a pavilion, and a small playground, and a splash pad,” said Lane.

Lane says War Memorial Golf Course is a prime piece of real estate that is going to waste.

The City says they will only make plans for the space after they have the funds to pay for it.

The Mayor’s office confirmed Thursday Top Golf would not be going in at War Memorial.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 2

Related
whiterivernow.com

City council to consider temporary entertainment district for Riverside Park

At its next meeting, the Batesville City Council will consider establishing a temporary entertainment district in Riverside Park in time for the July 4 holiday. The Batesville Planning Commission recommended the council approve a requested amendment to the zoning districts’ map after the planning commission’s regular meeting on June 6.
BATESVILLE, AR
KTLO

4 area school districts among Arkansas summer learning programs to receive funding

The Arkansas Department of Education (ADE), partnering with Arkansas State University (ASU) and the Arkansas Out of School Network has awarded $1.8 million for summer and extended-year learning programs, including four area schools. Harrison Public Schools, Mountain View School District, Mammoth Spring School District and Melbourne School District have been...
ARKANSAS STATE
kolomkobir.com

Faced with outdated and outdated facilities, the director of Little Rock Zoo makes the case for a city bond proposal

The Little Rock Zoo’s director said at a public meeting on Wednesday that the city’s bond proposal for a vote in August would help the zoo make needed improvements. Since the zoo was founded in 1926, “We have a lot of old infrastructure – and a lot of it is old [Works Progress Administration] “Buildings that need to be rehabilitated – and a lot of other facilities that also need major repairs and replacement,” said Susan Altroy.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little Rock, AR
Sports
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
Little Rock, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
FOX 16 News

FOX Food Spotlight: Afrobites brings African flare to LR

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A relatively new food truck is bringing its African flare to the Capital City. Afrobites describes itself as authentic African food. The food truck is located at 1702 Wright Avenue in Little Rock. It is open on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
FOX 16 News

Job Alert: Arkansas Heart Hospital to host job fair

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The healthcare industry is just one of many dealing with what’s called the “great resignation,” which is the elevated rate at which U.S. workers have quit their jobs since 2021. To help combat this issue, the Arkansas Heart Hospital is hosting a job fair on June 11. This job fair is […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#War Memorial Golf Course#Arkansans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Power 95.9

Smithsonian Museum Home to the Largest Diamond Found in Arkansas

The Smithsonian Museum in Washington D.C. is now the home of a rare Arkansas diamond that hasn't been seen since 1974 in the United States. The "Uncle Sam Diamond" is said to be the largest ever found in the U.S. was at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park in Murfreesboro. The diamond was discovered in 1924 in the park, according to Glen Worthington, the author of several books on diamonds in Arkansas.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Hoxie man found dead at recycling plant

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A death investigation at the Central Arkansas Recycling Plant is now confirmed to surround a Lawrence County man. According to a news release from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, a body was uncovered while sorting out contents at the plant in Little Rock on Wednesday.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
swark.today

Governor Asa Hutchinson Announces Intent to Grant Executive Clemency

LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson today announced his intent to grant 19 pardons, one restoration of firearm rights only, and one commutation. An additional 48 clemency requests were denied and one had no action taken upon it. These include requests from both inmates and non-inmates. The applicants intended...
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy