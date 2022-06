The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from June 14, 2022 at 6:00 AM to June 15, 2022, at 6:00 AM. At 2:18 PM on June 15, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 2900 block of South Frontage Road. The victim stated he was held at gunpoint and his watch and personal items were taken, the case is currently under investigation.

