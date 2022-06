BUNNELL, Fla. - Governor Ron DeSantis appeared in at the county courthouse in Bunnell Friday morning to sign a bill which provides financial support to the care of police dogs once they’re retired from service. It’s the Governor’s second visit to Flagler County since being elected in 2018, following a stop at a Palm Coast Little League event in July of last year.

