CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Iowans took to the streets to demand changes in gun laws in the wake of a number of recent mass shootings. More than 200 people gathered at Greene Square in downtown Cedar Rapids to listen to speakers and urge elected officials to do more than offer their thoughts and prayers after one of the most recent shootings killed 19 elementary students and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, among a string of gun violence nationwide, including in Cedar Rapids.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO