Wisconsin State

Wisconsin Getaway: Racine

MyStateline.com
 3 days ago

Our next virtual stop on the Wisconsin Getaway...

www.mystateline.com

Northland FAN 106.5

Take A Trip Down This Haunted Wisconsin Road If You Dare

Halloween season isn't here quite yet but that doesn't mean we can't talk all things spooky, right? I came across this creep story while browsing Facebook just the other day. It reminds me of another story I read recently. I guess I never thought about a road or a street being haunted but apparently, it is a pretty common thing, especially in Wisconsin. I did some research on Weary Road, which has a reputation for being very haunted.
1440 WROK

Amazing: Watch Car Drive on Footbridge Over in Wisconsin

This driver decided to take a shortcut and drive right over a pedestrian bridge in Wisconsin!. I'm actually surprised this story didn't end much, much differently. I mean, I'm not sure how much weight your usual pedestrian footbridge can support, but I'm guessing they're not designed for vehicles to drive across them, right?
EAU CLAIRE, WI
MyStateline.com

Wisconsin Getaway: Janesville!

Our last stop on the Wisconsin Getaway is to Janesville, the beautiful Rotary Botanic Gardens! Plan your trip now to Janesville and make sure you stop at the Rotary Botanical Gardens!
JANESVILLE, WI
City
Racine, WI
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
State
Wisconsin State
97ZOK

Southern Wisconsin Family Visited by a Bobcat in Backyard!

Imagine this, you gather around the dinner table with your family and you are discussing your day. As you are explaining how no one works anymore, and how gas at $5 a gallon really sucks...Your youngest is going: "Dad, Bobcat...Dad Bobcat...Dad BOBCAT!" WKOW. Brooklyn, Wisconsin is in Dance County. It...
BROOKLYN, WI
WSAW

Motorcyclists ride around central Wisconsin for 2022 Man of Honor

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Motorcyclists rode around central Wisconsin for the 2022 Man of Honor motorcycle ride on Saturday. Riders took off from Burks Bar at 11 a.m. Hundreds of motorcyclists rode about 100 miles throughout Marathon County. The non-profit organization called Man of Honor uses the money raised from...
newheadlines.art

Lake Delavan Wisconsin Fishing Report

Lake Delavan Wisconsin Fishing Report. Fishing with dave duwe brings you and or your group 27 plus years experience fishing lake delavan and other walworth county lakes. How to live bait rig in fall. Reddy is a native of the delavan area and has an extensive knowledge of the area...
DELAVAN, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wisconsin Getaway
spectrumnews1.com

Multiple bear sightings in southern Wisconsin

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis.— Some Wisconsinites reported bear sightings in Waukesha and Washington Counties in southeast Wisconsin. A bear even walked right up to a back door of a home just north of Oconomowoc, Wis. One day later, a homeowner in Hartford spotted a bear walking through their yard. People...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukee’s Third Tallest Building Could Be Redeveloped

The 100 East office tower could be partially converted to apartments, condominiums or a hotel as part of resolving the foreclosure case facing current owner Hertz Investment Group. An affiliate of California-based Hertz purchased the property, 100 E. Wisconsin Ave., and a skywalk-connected parking structure for $78 million in 2016....
MILWAUKEE, WI
captimes.com

11 Madison-area restaurants that closed or relocated this spring

Several Madison-area restaurants have closed or relocated since March 2022. Among those establishments that closed their doors are new arrivals and long-standing community favorites. While some cited lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, staffing shortages or rising costs, others are rethinking their format as demand for takeout and fast-casual dining...
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com

Hamsters saved from Rockford house fire

A family has been left without a home following a fire. Rockford’s ‘Live at Levings’ concert series kicks …. Rockford area law enforcement runs torch for Special …. Freeport residents touch a truck to support cancer …. Rockford church worried over mass transit expansion. Rockford women holding...
ROCKFORD, IL

