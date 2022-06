Tour Tyler Texas - All Nations TV - Texas Pride TV - M1Y - Empowerment Community Development Corporation by Clarence Edmond Shackelford 2022:. Singer and Christian worship leader, Betty McCoy Hawkins grew up in Monroe, Louisiana, the youngest of 10 children. Reared up in the church with strong family roots in Christ. This soulful, anointed Woman of God has been active in ministry most of her life, youth leader, youth director, praise and worship leader, and sung in many choirs throughout Northeast Louisiana often as a soloist.

TYLER, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO