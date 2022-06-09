ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More foster parents needed in SWFL as agencies struggle to place kids in homes

By Ashley Graham
 3 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Hundreds of children in our community need help, and right now there aren’t enough places for them to get it.

“The reality is there aren’t enough foster care families in our community,” Youth Haven CEO Linda Goldfield said.

The Department of Children and Families (DCF) partners with different agencies to help place children in foster care. Lacey Chagnon became a foster parent years ago with the Children’s Network of Southwest Florida. She said the demand for more families has always existed and continues to grow.

“We’re also in need of parents willing to take teenagers, sibling groups, medical fosters, there’s always a need for those,” said Chagnon. “There are very few that we know of right now.”

“We know that children in foster care are more likely as adults to become homeless, incarcerated, alcoholics or commit suicide,” said Goldfield.

According to DCF, there are more than 1,200 children in foster care in Circuit 20, which covers Lee, Collier, Charlotte, Hendry and Glades counties. Children’s Network of Southwest Florida said they serve about 850 children in our area, but only have about 100 foster homes. Caretakers say it’s getting harder to place kids in the homes that can serve them best.

“The bigger challenge is that the children that are being removed from their homes are suffering from more trauma,” said Goldfield, “and so that placement of a child with significant trauma is more difficult. And there aren’t enough therapeutic foster families in our community.”

At Youth Haven for example, children are staying longer than normal.

“In our emergency shelter children are placed here, on a temporary basis. On average it should be 14 days,” said Goldfield, “but it’s averaging about 38 days.”

Agencies and nonprofits serving foster children want to get those numbers down. Southwest Florida’s rapid growth could be a way to find more foster families. Children’s Network says some who haven’t even moved to Florida full-time are already reaching out.

“We are getting a lot more people from out of state that are moving to Florida permanently,” said Nicole Drawl, “and even getting inquiries from individuals that are out of state planning on moving that want to start the process and be ready to go as soon as they get here.”

Bottom line: these groups want more people to consider fostering. And they want you to know that it’s easier to get started than you might think.

“As long as you’re able to financially support yourself, you don’t have to be married, you can be single. You can live in an apartment building, you can live in a mansion,” said Chagnon. “We don’t disqualify because of those things. It’s about the love and caring that you can give to a child that needs it.”

“These kids just really need love and consistency and support,” said Drawl, “and just general compassion.”

For more information on the Children’s Network of SWFL, you can call 1-855-933-KIDS (5437) or visit their website – Children’s Network of Southwest Florida – Change A Life For Good.

NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

