PS4 Sequel Unexpectedly Cancelled

By Tyler Fischer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile some games and series have begun to move on from the PS4 in favor of releasing only on the PS5, there are still plenty of PS4 games releasing and in the pipeline. That said, as of today, there's one less PS4 game releasing. Today, Kadokawa Games -- out of nowhere...

SVG

Sony Reveals A Sad Reality For The PS4

After fans grew confused about the rollout of the new tiered version of PlayStation Plus, it looks like PlayStation owners are in for even more bad news — especially for those who haven't yet upgraded to Sony's PlayStation 5. During Sony's most recent investor presentation, the PlayStation maker estimated that the PlayStation 4 could stop seeing new title releases as soon as 2025. It's not great news for those who've either held off pulling the trigger on Sony's newest hardware because of scarcity or the absurd scalper and reseller market, indirectly pushing players towards a new PlayStation 5.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Users Can Buy Controversial Xbox 360 Game Again After 12 Years

Xbox users across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X can buy one of the Xbox 360's most controversial games again after 12 years. The Xbox 360 is Microsoft's best-selling console of all time, and it's not even close. And it's been the only Xbox console to give its PlayStation counterpart a run for its money. It did this with a plethora of great exclusives and timed exclusives ranging from the Gears of War series to Mass Effect. Beyond exclusivity, there was generally a large collection of great games and new IP during that console generation. Like every generation though, there were also some stinkers, such as Sonic the Hedgehog, more commonly known as Sonic '06.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

GameStop Makes Critically Acclaimed PS4 Game Just $4

A critically acclaimed PS4 game is just $4, courtesy of GameStop. Some of the greatest games of the last generation were PS4 exclusives or PS4 consoles exclusives. This list of games includes the likes of Bloodborne, Persona 5, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, The Last of Us Part II, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Marvel's Spider-Man, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Ghost of Tsushima, and Death Stranding. Some of the best and most popular games on the console were exclusive to the Sony console. And this list doesn't include VR games. If you expand the parameters to VR, then you have to throw in Astro Bot Rescue Mission as well, one of the best VR games to date. And it's this game that's currently $4 on GameStop, the cheapest we've ever seen it. What's the catch? It's for a pre-owned copy of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Epic Games Store Makes Popular Open-World Game Free

The Epic Games Store on PC has made yet another game completely free today, just as it does this time every week. In this instance, the weekly free offering on EGS happens to be one of the more unique open-world games that we have seen in recent years. And while this game has received a mixed response since first arriving, it's definitely one that fans of the genre will want to give a spin.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Insider Provides Disappointing Update on New Fable Game

Back in the summer of 2020, Xbox announced a new Fable game, which has been tentatively dubbed Fable 4 by many. At the time of the announcement, a CGI trailer was released and this is the only thing fans of the series have gotten since. In fact, not only has there been no follow-up media, but there hasn't been any follow-up information either. It's been a pretty long silence, and it looks set to continue.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Netflix Has 8 Hidden Settings You've Probably Never Tried

Netflix is one of the world's top streaming services, and it seems to have something for everyone, from TV shows to movies and original series (like Stranger Things and Ozark). Whether you're a Netflix power user or a streaming service newbie, you probably don't know all its secrets. There's a way to clear your "Continue Watching" row and have fun with mobile gaming, but you can tap into some hidden tricks, too.
TV SHOWS
BGR.com

5 hidden gems to put on your Netflix watch list

When it comes to Netflix originals, much of the attention from audiences and the press tends to flow to English-language productions from the streamer. Barring exceptions like Squid Game, we’re talking Netflix series like Bridgerton, Ozark, and Stranger Things. And, on the film side, the streamer’s original movies like Don’t Look Up and The Adam Project.
TV & VIDEOS
WDW News Today

Disney World Cast Members Now Required to Ask Guests If They Will Use Disney Visa Card, EPCOT Guest Relations Reopens With New Look, and More: Daily Recap (5/23/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Monday, May 23, 2022.
LIFESTYLE
WDW News Today

Off-Duty Detective Stops Beating of 5-Year-Old at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Genie+ Moving to Day-Of Purchases Subject to Availability Starting June 8, & More: Daily Recap (5/18/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BGR.com

The hit Netflix series that just dethroned Ozark to take the #1 spot

It was bound to happen sooner or later, a new Netflix series coming along to bump Ozark out of the top spot on the streamer’s Top 10 ranking of shows in the US. And now we know which new title wins that honor. It’s The Lincoln Lawyer, a new legal drama adapted from author Michael Connelly’s book series of the same name.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Two beloved shows leaving Netflix in June – and fans aren't happy

Two fan favourite TV shows are leaving Netflix in June – so you might need to hurry up and binge-watch them before they go! According to What's on Netflix, Line of Duty and Glee will be leaving the streaming platform on 24 June and 30 June respectively – and it's fair to say that the fans aren't best pleased.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

These are the only 2 Netflix original series that matter right now

Ozark is still hanging on. For 10 weeks now, the fourth and final season of the buzzy, critically acclaimed Netflix original series — which dropped its final set of episodes on the streamer on April 29 — has been among the Top Netflix shows worldwide now for a whopping 10 weeks. This week, however, according to the streamer’s just-released weekly global Top 10 data, it’s got a serious challenger, posting some strong numbers.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Troll: Netflix Releases Trailer for New Monster Movie

As proven by the success of last year's Godzilla vs. Kong, fans still love to see movies about giant monsters, with Netflix's upcoming film Troll looking to fully deliver on that concept. Of course, when some audiences think of trolls, they think of the dolls from the '90s who have recently seen a resurgence with a successful film franchise, but this new film looks to be embracing a much more monstrous take on the concept and the massive scale of the beasts. You can check out the first teaser for Troll below before the film lands on Netflix.
NETFLIX
GamesRadar

This Hulu deal slashes your subscription to $1 a month

Hulu deals are currently dropping the subscription price down to just $1 per month for the first three months - a fair shake less than the normal $6.99p/m price. Tying in with 'National Streaming Day' (no, we didn't realise that was a thing either), the week-long promotion runs until May 27 and saves you a tidy $17.97 on the sticker price overall. However, it's only available for new and eligible returning subscribers, so don't get your hopes up if you already have an active Hulu membership. For context, 'eligible returning subscribers' means anyone who cancelled one or more months ago.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Netflix Just Canceled 4 More Projects

Netflix continues to put the hammer down on several of its shows. Variety reported that Netflix has canceled four shows, including a project from Ava DuVernay. The streaming service has canceled a number of projects in recent weeks, even putting an end to Meghan Markle's animated series Pearl amongst several others.
TV SERIES
Business Insider

The 7 best free streaming services for TV and movies

There are several excellent free streaming services you can use to avoid paying for all of your TV show and movie consumption. Some of the best free streaming services include Peacock, Pluto TV, and The Roku Channel. Here are seven of the best streaming services to watch TV and movies...
TV SHOWS

