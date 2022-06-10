Strawberry Festival, Outdoor Concerts, Pride and More on Tap This Weekend

Pale Whale Canoe Fleet rents tubes for a leisurely trip down the pristine Clarion River through Cook Forest State Park. Patrons schedule a tubing time when they arrive, as the fleet does not take reservations. At their time, a van drives the customers up the river with the flotation tubes; the river slowly returns the floaters downriver to the Pale Whale location. Along the way, look for crayfish in the water or deer on the shore, or simply absorb the sunshine. Different trip times are available, and patrons should visit Pale Whale’s Facebook page for information regarding daily operating status. (Tip: arrive early before all the tubes vanish, especially on weekends and holidays.) Besides single and double tubes, Pale Whale also offers canoe, kayak, and river raft trips. Patrons can bring their own equipment too. The nearby Cooksburg Cafe serves beverages and food, including Hershey’s Ice Cream, and the Cooksburg Dry Goods Gift Shoppe is a quaint final stop before the drive home. 115 Riverside Dr., Cooksburg, PA. (C.M.)

