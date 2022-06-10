Strawberry Festival, Outdoor Concerts, Pride and More on Tap This Weekend
By Geoff Rushton
State College
It’s another busy early summer weekend in Centre County, with a festival, fair, outdoor concerts, State College Pride, Spikes baseball fun and more. Here’s a look at the highlights. State College Pride 2022. Thursday through Sunday. Multiple locations. State College Pride is back for its second year...
On Saturday, hundreds of people came out in celebration of Pride in State College for the second year in the borough's history. There were several Pride events throughout the day, including a party, a parade and a festival. From 1-3 p.m., A’s Pub in McLanahan's Downtown Market hosted a "Pre-Pride...
On Saturday, the second annual State College Pride celebration took place with a drag show, a festival and a parade. Cars, bikers and walkers wearing rainbow clothes, holding balloons and handmade signs, cheered and blew bubbles as they marched in the parade. One of the participants was Cyllynthe Io, a...
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The “Summer Lovin Food Truck Festival” is back Sunday along with a beer garden and the public is invited to join. Sponsored by Pleasant Valley Bowling, Nicole Taylor Consulting and House Hackers, the festival goes on from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. every second and fourth Sunday of the month throughout […]
Pale Whale Canoe Fleet rents tubes for a leisurely trip down the pristine Clarion River through Cook Forest State Park. Patrons schedule a tubing time when they arrive, as the fleet does not take reservations. At their time, a van drives the customers up the river with the flotation tubes; the river slowly returns the floaters downriver to the Pale Whale location. Along the way, look for crayfish in the water or deer on the shore, or simply absorb the sunshine. Different trip times are available, and patrons should visit Pale Whale’s Facebook page for information regarding daily operating status. (Tip: arrive early before all the tubes vanish, especially on weekends and holidays.) Besides single and double tubes, Pale Whale also offers canoe, kayak, and river raft trips. Patrons can bring their own equipment too. The nearby Cooksburg Cafe serves beverages and food, including Hershey’s Ice Cream, and the Cooksburg Dry Goods Gift Shoppe is a quaint final stop before the drive home. 115 Riverside Dr., Cooksburg, PA. (C.M.)
In Pennsylvania casinos are a major industry generating tens of millions and revenues for the companies and taxes for the state and townships and cities where they're run. One of those casinos could be built in the Nittany Mall in Centre County if it gets approval from the state board that oversees the industry. But the project has opponents who are speaking out against the proposed casino.
Break out the hiking boots. It’s summer trekking season, and there’s a wealth of scenic routes near State College. Here are some options for beginner and advanced nature fans, including some hikes where dogs are welcome.
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Holland Brothers Meats has been a staple in Blair County for many years. One of their biggest selling items is their homemade bacon. They sell more than 700 pounds of it each week and to prepare it for consumers, they have an overnight 12 hour process that begins with them curing […]
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — State officials announced the fifth annual Ice Cream Trail on Thursday. This year's Trail spans 30 creameries across the entire Commonwealth. State officials were at Perrydell Farm in York County to sprinkle summer fun and kick off the Ice Cream Trail on June 9. Launched...
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Downtown Lock Haven, Inc. and friends unveiled the city’s first Side Street Saturday and it was well received. The Clark McLane Band played from 7 to 9 p.m. on the platform of Train Station Gallery while concert-goers had a choice of food and beverages available for sale. The event was presented by the Downtown Lock Haven group, the Clinton County Arts Council and participating vendors The Dutch Haven and the Village Tavern.
Centre County United Way has a new home in downtown State College. The nonprofit organization moved on June 1 from its longtime office on Pine Grove Road in Pine Grove Mills to 131 S. Fraser St., Suite 3, below the Fraser Street Parking Garage and next to the Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza. The location was most recently home to the Happy Valley Adventure Bureau, which moved to West Beaver Avenue.
Penn State freshman Nick Singleton has found an NIL home. The Nittany Lions’ prized first-year running back from Governor Mifflin High School in Pennsylvania has signed a multi-year endorsement deal with West Shore Home, a national home remodeling company which has one of its locations in Mechanicsburg. Singleton, a...
Finding fresh and healthy food in grocery stores for a low price can be difficult at times. Luckily, the Community Farmers Market is here to solve that problem. The Community Farmers Market gives everyone in Centre County a chance to get local produce at no cost, while supplies last. The State College Food Bank, Faith Centre Food Bank, State College Downtown Rotary Club, the Nittany Mall and Think We Not Me are all teaming up to help the community be happy and healthy.
Penn State athletics and some of its student athletes have started to agree to significant NIL deals in the recent days. There are two deals in particular that are encouraging. The first is a deal between Penn State and Fanatics, who now owns Topps trading cards. Penn State is one...
DUBOIS, Pa. (EYT/D9) — There was a time when Emma Suplizio didn’t see herself playing softball beyond high school at DuBois Central Catholic. (Above photo by Melissa George.) It wasn’t all that long ago. She shrugged at the notion — until she began to realize late last...
(TNS) - With serious school-related threats dominating public discussion, Penn State's own response has also stirred questions — Who categorizes a threat? What's the process? — especially in the wake of what's been deemed a recent non-serious threat on campus. On May 27, according to an email obtained...
