March for Our Lives will rally local residents against gun violence with an event outside the Augusta County Courthouse in Downtown Staunton on Saturday at 10 a.m. “We deserve a nation free of preventable gun violence and unnecessary killing of our students, teachers, and neighbors,” said event co-organizer Kate Zdanski. “Join us and demand that our elected officials acknowledge that we have an epidemic on our hands and that they act now!”

AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO