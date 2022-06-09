ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Electric vehicles in high demand as Idaho gas prices reach $5

KTVB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElectric cars avoid the gas pump and...

www.ktvb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Coeur d'Alene Press

Dude, where's my electric car charging station?

COEUR d’ALENE — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, Idaho Office of Energy and Mineral Resources and the Idaho Transportation Department are gathering statewide public feedback on the future placement of electric vehicle charging stations throughout Idaho. An online survey is available at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/evidaho and takes about five...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
95.7 KEZJ

How High Will Gas Prices Go in Idaho and When Will They Stop Rising?

Gas prices are continuing to climb, and have reached the highest they have ever been in history. A few months ago nobody would have projected that gas in Idaho would cost just a cent below five dollars. The prices continue to climb, and it doesn't seem to be slowing down. How high will gas prices go, and where will they finally settle at? If they continue to climb, at what point do you find alternatives or start sacrificing other things to afford driving your vehicle?
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Industry
Local
Idaho Traffic
Idaho State
Idaho Cars
Local
Idaho Business
State
Idaho State
KIDO Talk Radio

Did Idaho Democrats Just Find A Way To Lower Gas Prices?

We could give you yet another article about how gas prices in Idaho (and the country) continue to rise. We get it. Gasoline is currently sitting at just below $5.00 a gallon, and we're all freaking out. It feels like prices will never go back down, and we're all destined to ride Razor scooters to work for the rest of our lives.
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Republicans concerned over environmental, social investment standards

BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) – While some Idaho legislators and interest groups have expressed deep concern about environmental, social and governance standards in the business world and say it’s part of a “woke agenda” from liberal activists, the president of the Gem State’s largest business organization says the standards are the latest “boogeyman” meant to sow political chaos and division.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Electric Cars
Elko Daily Free Press

Perpetua Resources awards contract for mine site cleanup

BOISE, Idaho – Perpetua Resources Corp. has announced that IMCO Construction has been selected as a partner to begin water quality improvements in the historical Stibnite mining district in central Idaho. The cleanup will run from July to October 2022. Based in Washington with a regional office in Boise,...
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Yes, Boise Drivers: You Really Can Turn Left on Red

When it comes to Idaho drivers, we don’t have the best reputation. In fact, as a state, we have been named home to the rudest drivers in the country. Insurify Insights publishes an annual list of the “States With the Rudest Drivers” and when 2022’s list came out in March, Idaho found itself in the #1 spot. While putting together their list, Insurify took a look at which states had the highest percentage of violations for certain driving behaviors that they considered “rude.” These included failure to yield, failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing and hit-and-runs.
BOISE, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

My Idaho Tax Rebate Has Gone AWOL

I’ve been going to the mailbox looking for a check. According to the Idaho State Tax Commission website, my rebate check was processed on May 26th. The site tells me I should wait eight business days for delivery. We had a four-day week after Memorial Day but are now well into June. I saw a friend at the grocery store this week and he says his check was also a long wait before it arrived in his mailbox. A year ago, a similar check arrived a couple of days after the site said it had been issued. What’s going on here?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
KIVI-TV

Marginal severe weather risk Sunday in Idaho

Saturday night will bring some thunderstorm activity to the central mountains - a preview for what's to come Sunday afternoon. Another wave of moisture from the Pacific hits Idaho Sunday bringing thunderstorms, torrential rainfall, gusty winds, and potential hail. There's a marginal risk for Severe weather tomorrow. In the afternoon,...
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Idaho’s Free Fishing Day 2022

Today is Free Fishing Day in Idaho. It's a day to celebrate fishing in our beautiful state and today no fishing license is required. Free Fishing Day is a great day to teach someone how to fish or to learn how to fish. Idaho Fish and Game personnel and volunteers set up multiple free events at local fishing waters across the state to teach interested newbies how to find the joys of fishing.
IDAHO STATE
uiargonaut.com

Summer is coming to Idaho

As spring comes to a close and school is ending, a new season begins. Summer in Idaho means a lot of fun and interesting things for people to do. Idaho is nice in the fact that lunch and shopping downtown is just 30 minutes away from a hike or bike ride in the foothills. There is so much out there to explore this summer, just outside the front door.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise Braces For Thunderstorms and Heavy Rain This Weekend

A typical Idaho June usually involves a heatwave; however, as we all know, Idaho's June weather has hardly been typical. The state felt a nice amount of rain in May, and it looks like those conditions will continue this weekend. Newcomers to our state forget that the Treasure Valley is a mountain desert, so we don't get a lot of rain. So when we do get a lot of rain, wind, and hail, it's newsworthy.
BOISE, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy