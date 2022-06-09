Electric vehicles in high demand as Idaho gas prices reach $5

I’ve been going to the mailbox looking for a check. According to the Idaho State Tax Commission website, my rebate check was processed on May 26th. The site tells me I should wait eight business days for delivery. We had a four-day week after Memorial Day but are now well into June. I saw a friend at the grocery store this week and he says his check was also a long wait before it arrived in his mailbox. A year ago, a similar check arrived a couple of days after the site said it had been issued. What’s going on here?

2 DAYS AGO